Steven Spielberg turns 75

The great American director, known for directing films such as “Sugarland Express”, “Jaws”, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”, “ET the Extraterrestrial”, “The Color Purple”, “Schindler’s List”, “Amistad” , “Try to Catch Me”, “The Terminal” “Munich”, “War Horse”, “Lincoln”, “Bridge of Spies”, The Post “, turns seventy-five

Born in Cincinnati – Ohio – in 1946, since he was a child he became passionate about cinema and delighted in making 8 mm amateur films, filming friends and schoolmates. He graduated from Arcadia High School in Phoenix, studied English Language and Literature at California State University and began attending the Studios, where he was soon hired.

The future director of some of the greatest successes in the history of cinema, he made his debut as a television director in the late 1960s.

At the height of about four years of television experience – in which he is, among other things, directing Joan Crawford, “guest star” in Eyes (1969), episode of Mystery in the gallery (1969-73), and the great Peter Falk in A textbook thriller (1971), one of the very first episodes of Lieutenant Colombo (1971-78), made the tv film Duel (1971), a very original evolution of the road-movie, in which, thanks to the control of the narration (which already indicates the director’s greatness), the contamination with the nightmare occurs.

As a film director, he made his debut with Sugarland Express (1974), reinterpretation of the theme of the chase between authoritarian police officers and post-hippies, which follows The shark (1975), based on the book of the same name (1973) by Peter Benchley and starring Roy Schneider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw; a very intelligent fusion of suspense, emotional tension and a sense of entertainment.

The great economic success of the film, which revisits some archetypes of Western imagery – first of all Herman Melville’s Leviathan and Moby Dick, already brought to the cinema about twenty years ahead with Moby Dick – The white whale (1956) by John Huston, played by Gregory Peck) narrating about an American citizen threatened by the attacks of a gigantic white shark, will allow the young Spielberg to take advantage of ever-increasing budgets for his subsequent works and thus realize Close encounters of the third kind (1977), a poetic foray into the territory of science fiction that analyzes contact with extraterrestrials in a positive and optimistic way (not by chance Cary Guffey, the child who plays the little extraterrestrial who fell on Earth, two years later will be in Italy for the role of H725 in An extraterrestrial sheriff (little extra and very terrestrial – 1979 – by Michele Lupo, with Bud Spencer).

Despite the failure of 1941 – Alarm in Hollywood (1979), post-modern film about the fear of an imminent aggression, S. Spielberg, together with his friend George Lucas – former director of American Graffiti (1973) and Star Wars (1977) becomes the most powerful director in Hollywood (the two will also produce numerous films, contributing to the launch of great directors, including Robert Zemeckis) and, in the two-year period 1981-82, Raiders of the Lost Ark And ET the extra-terrestrial further strengthen his reputation.

The director thus shows the fundamental ingredients of his success, namely the sense of adventure – embodied by the famous Indiana Jones, who will also be the protagonist of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and Indiana Jones and the last crusade (1989) – the perfect knowledge of the timing of the story, the balance between emotion and self-irony, the elaboration in a modern key of “legendary” and fabulous elements that come together in a perfect spectacular machine, giving life to an authentic “mythology ”Contemporary, in which completely“ ordinary ”characters suddenly find themselves grappling with“ extraordinary ”and exceptional situations.

Subsequent films confirm the director’s talent and originality. The purple color (1985) is an intense portrait of two African American sisters, The empire of the sun (1987), a solid coming-of-age story from a book by Canadian James Ballard – author of Crash (1973) which will be brought to the cinema by David Cronenberg in ’96), while it will be less successful Always – Forever (1989), with Richard Dreyfuss and Audrey Hepburn (on his latest film).

Go back to less intimate themes with Hook – Captain Hook (1991), variation on the famous fable of Peter Pan, and with Jurassic Park (1993), which uses special effects to imagine the return to Earth of the dinosaurs.

However, the project he cares most about is Schindler’s List (1993), a journey into the painful memory of the Shoah, a film (which will win seven Oscars, including Best Film and Best Director) that manages to excite, move, and indignant re-reading the crudest page of the history of the twentieth century.

In ’97 he realizes The Lost World – Jurassic Park and the anti-racist Amistad, while the following year is the turn of Save Private Ryan (1998, with which he won his second Oscar for Best Director), a journey into the massacre of the Second World War conducted with a tense and sometimes brutal story (the expressive force of the long opening sequence of the Normandy landings in June 1944 is memorable).

In 2001 he uses almost all the elements of his cinema in science fiction AI Artificial intelligence, in which he takes up an unfinished project by Stanley Kubrick (1928-1999) to stage a future world in which the cloning of human beings will be possible.

The following year he realizes Minority Report (2002), based on a short story by Philip K. Dick, a disturbing question about the new forms of totalitarianism made possible by the advent of a new technology for controlling and manipulating the personality of human beings.

After Try to catch me (2002), an epic dedicated to the figure of Frank Abagnale jr, who went down in history as the youngest criminal ever to be part of the “top ten” of the most wanted by the FBI, and The Terminal (2004), with Tom Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones, in which the paradoxical story of a man forced to live in the airport and unable to get out of the rigid and super-watched confines of this “non-place” is transformed into a metaphor for the loss of identity of the single individual in an increasingly globalized world, returns to science fiction with War of the Worlds (2005), inspired by the novel by HG Wells, updated and adapted for the big screen with special effects and tones of strong emotional impact.

It then returns to a dramatic historical reconstruction with thriller atmospheres with Munich (2005). After the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics, the Mossad, in the name of a sense of justice outside the law, orders the elimination of all members of the Palestinian commando who carried out the massacre. However, as the mission proceeds, the questions and ghosts begin to haunt and shake the certainties of the men of the Israeli Secret Service and their original conviction of the existence of a rigid and clear line between right and right.

Instead, it is set in the middle of the Cold War Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), fourth chapter of the saga dedicated to the adventurous archaeologist.

Since 2010 he has directed the animated film The Adventures of Tintin – The Secret of the Unicorn (2011), War Horse (2011), Lincoln (2012) – about the last months of Abraham Lincoln’s life, based on the book Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln (2005) by Doris Kearns Goodwin, known for writing biographies of several US presidents -, with Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field and Tommy Lee Jones, The bridge of spies (2015), scripted by the Cohen brothers, historical thriller based on the story of a prisoner exchange between the United States and the Soviet Union, starring an excellent Tom Hanks and by Mark Rylance who wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, The GGG – The Big gentle giant (2016), Spielberg’s first film produced by Disney, The Post (2017) – journalistic investigation film on the publication of Pentagon Papers -, with Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, the dystopian sci-fi Ready Player One (2018), based on the novel Player One (2010) by Ernest Cline, e West Side Story (2021), adaptation of the famous and award-winning 1961 musical directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, starring Natalie Wood.

Director perfectly capable of merging the needs of the great show with an idea of ​​cinema that questions the contradictions and distortions of modernity, Steven Spielberg is undoubtedly one of the most representative figures of Hollywood cinema at the turn of the twentieth century and the new millennium. .