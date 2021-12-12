Steven Spielberg wanted the Hook movie to be a musical

It turns out just now that Steven Spielberg, from 23 December in cinemas with his musical film West Side Story, he would have liked his 1991 success, Hook – Captain Hook, was a musical. In fact, originally the film was also conceived in the form of musical comedy. It is no coincidence that in the film, starring the late Robin Williams, there are two songs, including When You’re Alone, performed by Amber Scott. In the words of Spielberg, the director at the time did not feel ready for such an undertaking yet.

In an interview with The Guardian, Steven Spielberg explained in detail why he didn’t make Hook as a musical and that the decision was made at the last minute:

“I pulled back after the first week of shooting and I have deleted all songs. It was the biggest change in a movie I’ve ever made in my directing career. It didn’t feel right to make it happen at the time. Perhaps I didn’t feel ready to give life to a musical. Later I tried to do a couple of them, which turned out to be false starts, with scripts that I started developing based on original musicals. At some point I decided it was important find the courage“.

After Hook, Steven Spielberg tries the West Side Story movie

Now things have changed and it is time for the director to show his talents once again, and for the first time with a musical: West Side Story. The film, directed by Steven Spielberg himself, sees protagonists Rachel Zegler And Ansel Elgort. The latter play two lovers on opposite sides of a fiery conflict on the streets of New York City between two street gangs: the Jets, white working-class teenagers; they Sharks, Puerto Rican migrants. In cast there are also Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James and Rita Moreno.

The screenplay for the film is written by Tony Kushner, who had previously collaborated with the director for Lincoln. West Side Story will be distributed in Italian cinemas by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Italia. We recall that last week the US critics saw the film in previews and the reviews are almost all positive.