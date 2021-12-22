Steven Spielberg was excited about the reunion of the original Jurassic Park cast

The next Jurassic World The Dominion will see the trio protagonist of Jurassic Park from Steven Spielberg: Sam Neill, Laura Dern And Jeff Goldblum, which had already appeared in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Talking about the film with Empire, the director Colin Trevorrow he told that when he sent a Steven Spielberg, the photo from the set with the reunited cast, the director was very moved.

“By the time everyone showed up for the first time together, they were all crammed into a Jeep. And I took a picture of him and sent it to Steven [Spielberg]. He got very excited. I don’t think even he was prepared for how moving it would be to see all those characters he loves, and the people he loves, look amazing and go on an adventure together. “

Jurassic World The Dominion will see both Chris Pratt that Bryce Dallas Howard return to their roles. Together with them, we will also find Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Jake Johnson And Omar Sy. Laura Dern And Sam Neill they will respectively reprise the roles they had in Jurassic Park, Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant respectively. The characters were last seen in Jurassic Park 3 2001. Another original hero, Ian Malcolm, played by Jeff Goldblum, he signed to return in Jurassic World 3. Goldblum was last seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.