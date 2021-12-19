Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story” and the courage to revisit a classic

In an America crossed by racial tensions, two youth gangs compete for “control” of the urban territory, also willing to eliminate each other. On the one hand the anger of the “natives” (but still children of immigrants), on the other the pride of the newcomers. As long as a mixed love does not undermine the two sides. It could be a story set in the present day, even in Europe, and instead it is the timeless recipe – dated 1957 – of West Side Story, a true classic in the history of musicals.

Sixty years after the first film adaptation (which was a huge success), on December 23 the new adaptation directed by the great Steven Spielberg will arrive in Italian cinemas, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia. The reinterpretation of the musical is interpreted, among others, by Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff).

The film’s creative team combines the best of Broadway and Hollywood. Includes screenwriter Tony Kushner, who is also executive producer; Tony Award winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the film; Los Angeles Philharmonic director (and Grammy winner) Gustavo Dudamel, who recorded the iconic score; composer and conductor David Newman, who composed the soundtrack.

The original Broadway show had libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The soundtrack of the film, containing classics such as America And I Feel Pretty, is already available on streaming platforms, distributed by Virgin Records / Universal Music.

Steven Spielberg’s film

Only a directorial giant can touch such a classic. “This is probably the hardest film of my careerSaid Steven Spielberg. “West Side Story boasts what is perhaps the greatest musical score ever written for the theater and each of us is absolutely aware of it. Taking a masterpiece and revisiting it from another perspective and with another sensitivity, without compromising its integrity was rather frightening. But I am convinced that great stories must be told indefinitely, partly also to reflect different perspectives and historical periods ».

On the timeliness of the story, Spielberg said: “The most beautiful thing is that, regardless of the changes that occur in the world, it offers us universal lessons. It’s a story that has captivated audiences for decades. Because it is not simply a love story, but also a culturally significant work with a central premise (i.e. that love can defeat prejudice and intolerance) that has not lost meaning over time“.

Finally, the scruples about the authenticity of the actor’s representation: «On the stage, the show was almost always interpreted by actors who were not really Hispanic. In the 1961 film, the performers were in their thirties, and many of the actors playing Puerto Ricans were white. I wanted an authentic cast, then I wanted to make sure that the actors and actresses who would play the Sharks were 100% Latin American and young“.

Steven Spielberg on the set of West Side Story (photo by Niko Tavernise © 2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved)

The origins of West Side Story

West Side Story it was first performed on Broadway on September 26, 1957 at the Winter Garden Theater, where it remained on stage for 732 performances. Since, West Side Story has been the subject of continuous professional and amateur revivals in many countries around the world.

The show had a long gestation period. Robbins first conceived the idea for this musical in 1949, working with Bernstein on a storyline that chronicled the conflict between an Irish Catholic family and a Jewish family living on the Lower East Side. It is said that in 1955, after a meeting with the two, the playwright and screenwriter Laurents proposed a plot centered on two teenage gangs from New York, one composed of Puerto Rican immigrants just arrived in the country and the other by descendants of European immigrants who made part of the working class.

However, the show was not a huge success, as Alexander Bernstein, son of the composer, recounts. “Real success came three and a half years later, with the release of the film.” The film of West Side Story directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins in 1961 it was a monumental success, winning ten Academy Awards.

For many years, both in Hollywood and on Broadway, there have been rumors that Spielberg was interested in filming a remake of the film.. “My mother played the piano and both my parents were huge music fans,” says Spielberg. “My sisters and I grew up listening to my mother’s repertoire: Schumann, Beethoven, Brahms, Chopin and Shostakovich. I don’t know who bought the soundtrack album for West Side Story. I only remember falling in love with it when I first heard it. As a child I knew all the songs by heart. This music has always been part of my DNA“.

Photo by Niko Tavernise © 2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved

The historical facts

The events of the film take place in the summer of 1957 in the streets of two neighboring neighborhoods on the Upper West Side, namely Lincoln Square and San Juan Hill. Together, these neighborhoods cover the area west of Broadway. From West 60th Street to West 70th Street to the city limits on the banks of the Hudson River. In the early 1950s, Robert Moses, commissioner of public works for the city of New York, razed this area to build Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Fordham University.

At the time, Lincoln Square was inhabited by the descendants of those who immigrated to the United States during the 19th century, predominantly from Europe. The inhabitants of San Juan Hill, on the other hand, were mainly Puerto Ricans who had taken part in the mass immigration that occurred following the Second World War. Due to the destruction of these neighborhoods, almost all the inhabitants of the area had to abandon their homes. For the most part, the city moved the descendants of early European immigrants and the latest Hispanic arrivals elsewhere.



