Steven Spielberg’s 75th birthday, Mister Duel.

A huge, tireless truck, apparently unstoppable and determined (apparently) to kill, long chases through the desert, dilapidated service stations and blind spots. It’s “Duel”, the dream – or nightmare you choose – on celluloid which opened the career of one of the great directors of the seventh art, Steven Allan Spielberg, 75 years old today.

Master of action and science fiction cinema – but also capable of retracing with crude truth one of the most terrible pages of history, the Holocaust told in “Schinlder’s List” – the winner of two Oscars born on December 18, 1946 in Cincinnati made his debut in 1971 with this feature film based on a story by Richard Matheson that was broadcast on TV in America (November 13, 1971), but which a couple of years later went around the world, becoming a “cult”, so much to please and not a little to a gentleman who knew about cinema and answered to the name of Federico Fellini.

Street “beast”

In “Duel” the spotlight is all on that vehicle “possessed” by evil, that the audience would remember more than any other detail of the film, perhaps looking back as they drove home from the cinema.

Like this Spielberg was particularly careful to choose a medium capable of arousing fear and represent the relentless wickedness of a madman, animated by senseless hatred. For this it is said that he put on a real casting to select the medium. In the end, a 1955 Peterbilt 281 was chosen and readjusted to look even more powerful and unstoppable.

That huge truck was more like a monster, a kind of demonic creature thirsting for destruction and is still remembered and collected today, largely thanks to his “bad” part in “Duel”. It was chosen because it had a front engine – a Cummins NTC-350 twin-turbo 350 horsepower combined with a 15-speed gearbox – a detail that gave the vehicle an extra touch of “nastiness”. The roar of the scene though it came from a 6-cylinder diesel and in most of the sequences another Peterbilt was used in the later version 351 of 1964. The original 281 was in fact used only for the spectacular finale, shot in a single take, where it ends straight on a cliff and is really destroyed.

The film’s production had purchased a second identical 1961 truck to use in case the first (which already showed signs of structural failure) stopped working. Spielberg – among the various measures to make the vehicle more disturbing – had mounted both in front and behind several license plates of non-neighboring American states, so as to reinforce the idea that the chasing truck driver was a serial killer. at liberty to terrorize the streets of America.

The car that instead helps the protagonist David Mann (played by the aviator “Billy” Dennis Weaver) in the escape was a 1971 Plymouth Valiant with red livery, 5.2 liter 8 cylinder engine and over 300 horsepower. In reality the Peterbilt could never reach the vehicle, but in the fiction of the film the truck could easily exceed 150 kilometers per hour.

Four-wheeled horror

The film has rightfully entered a “horror” sub-genre that has like recurring theme that of the crazy driver (but almost always the driver just can’t be seen and the feeling is that the vehicle itself is “bad” – chasing other cars or unsuspecting cyclists, often without real reasons but with the resolute intention of killing the “prey”. the most famous of the time we also remember “Christine – The Infernal Machine” of 1973, directed by John Carpenter based on the novel by Stephen King and “The Black Machine” of 1977 by Elliot Silverstein.

Spielberg is one of the few directors capable of making dreams come true with the camera, imagining fantastic (sometimes even terrible) realities to engage and thrill the public. Among his many masterpieces – alongside the aforementioned “Schindler’s List” – we find “The shark” (1975), “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977), “ET the extra-terrestrial” (1982), “Jurassic Park” (1993). Spielberg’s reissue of a classic is coming out these days, “West Side Story”, which returns to the cinema in this new edition at 60 years old from the debut of the original, music by Leonard Bernstein and performed by Natalie Wood.