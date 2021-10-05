Steven Spielberg’s daughter responds to criticism of meritocracy: “I worked hard”

Steven Spielberg’s daughter spoke on the allegations of nepotism present in Hollywood and on the criticism of his short, controversies in which Ben Stiller also intervened.

Destry Spielberg, la daughter of Steven Spielberg, made a short film starring Sean Penn’s son, written by Stephen King’s son and produced by the grandson of the producer of Blade Runner. Following the publication of an article on Deadline related to the new short film of Spielberg’s daughter, Destry intervened on the matter and said she had worked hard to embark on her path in the world of cinema.

Steven Spielberg’s daughter commented on Franklin Leonard’s question (editor of Vanity Fair) about the nepotism that prevails in Hollywood. Speaking of the short film by Destry Spielberg, the founder of The Black List commented on Twitter: “Meritocracy in Hollywood, right?”. The response from Steven Spielberg’s daughter was not long in coming. The girl said: “I have worked hard to get to where I am. I am just a young aspiring director who admires the art of film. People may talk about nepotism but I, who have worked hard to get where I am, I know that the matter should not be dealt with in detail. so superficial. Proud of my team and of the short film “.

In a post shared on his Twitter profile, Destry Spielberg added: “I know I was born privileged! For this reason I have turned my life into a sort of mission, I am interested in bringing to the attention of the world of the film industry all the unknown and unexpressed talents. Nobody should be left out because of his lack. of knowledge “.

Ben Stiller also commented on Franklin Leonard’s claims and chose to defend the Hollywood work ethic. Stiller is 55 years old and the son of comedy legends Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara. Tropic Thunder director commented: “Too easy to think like this. People create, collaborate and embark on their own paths. I always wish them the best!”. Leonard replied like this: “I do too, without a doubt. What matters is that these paths are made known to everyone”.

The debate continued like this. Ben Stiller replied: “I speak from experience. I don’t know any of them but I bet they all have faced a series of complex challenges. Challenges very different from those without access to this world, no doubt. Lately Hollywood has become more meritocratic even if the environment of the show business is very difficult “. In this regard, Leonard continued: “I have no doubt that all of them have faced numerous challenges. They are human beings … However, I reject the idea that the Hollywood industry is meritocratic. If so, how could we explain the absence of diversity behind it? the camera? “.

And Stiller replied: “I totally agree with you on this point. Diversity and integration are a bigger problem. And I understand your point of view, access is access. People without talent don’t last long in this world. despite any knowledge “. Leonard continued very aggressively: “It’s not just about access but underestimating a lot of people. It’s about discrimination. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. These are the facts. Diversity is less present in Hollywood than in the Trump government.”.

And Ben Stiller closed the debate by sharing the famous gif from The Office in which Steve Carell says: “I’m dead inside”. Leonard returned to the question again by asking Ben Stiller to explain the absence of diversity within a world that he believes to be meritocratic. The debate was better analyzed on the occasion of the last episode of The View, with Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain.