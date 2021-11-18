Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln with Oscar-winning Daniel Day-Lewis

Lincoln is a 2012 biopic directed by Steven Spielberg. The film tells the last months of the life of Abraham Lincoln, following the book Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln from Doris Kearns Goodwin. To write the screenplay for the film, Spielberg wanted to join her Tony Kushner, with whom he had previously collaborated for Munich. Their attention was focused on a particular moment in the president’s life, on those four months that would reveal the essence of the Lincoln man as a political genius, a troubled family man and, above all, an extreme defender of the United States of America.

Contrary to all the films previously shot and based on the power of images, Spielberg already knew that Lincoln would be first and foremost a work of the word in which the incredible speeches of the president and his own presence. The film garnered 14 nominations and won two Academy Awards, a David di Donatello nomination, seven nominations and won a Golden Globes award, ten nominations and won a BAFTA award, In Italy at the Box Office Lincoln it grossed € 6.4 million in the first six weeks of programming and € 2 million in the first weekend. With Daniel Day-Lewis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Jared Harris, James Spader.

Synopsis

The last four months of presidency – and life – of Abraham Lincoln (Daniel Day-Lewis) reveal the passion and humanity of a man committed, against all public and private pressure, in the reconstruction of a country destroyed by civil war. Reviving the United States, for Lincoln, means first of all getting the 13th Amendment passed and abolishing slavery, making the nation take a big step forward.

The Taxi Drivers review

The most anticipated film of 2013, nominated for 12 statuettes at the next Academy Awards, managed to go beyond the “simple” description of one of the most important figures in the history of the United States of America, Abraham Lincoln, investigating the secret ravines of politics and its men, giving a lesson to all the peoples of the world who have forgotten what it really is. Lincoln from Steven Spielberg is all this and much more. Through the narration of the commitment of the 16th American President who achieved one of the highest historical missions in the United States of America, the abolition of slavery, the director Spielberg it shows us what the powers of politics are, how far one can go and what compromises must be made to ensure that a law is passed.

Up to this point it almost seems to have found some analogy with the politics we are used to today, but we could not be more wrong, because what the President Lincoln taught us, and what the film reminds us today, is that the immense powers that a statesman of this magnitude has at his disposal must be used for the common good, for the community, because “Democracy is the government of the people, by the people, for the people“. It is for the sake of democracy that Abraham Lincoln he has gathered all his energies and his Macchiavellian intelligence in an attempt to change history, allowing the black population to officially declare themselves free from slavery.

“I was invested with unimaginable power. I am the President of the United States of America! ”, And America, at that precise moment, needed a man like Lincoln, able to make a decision, however contradictory it may be. The film therefore shows us a leader, in the noblest sense of the term, the one who has the responsibility of putting the weight of the destiny of a nation on his back.

A big step for freedom and for politics that recover the dignity that seems to have irremediably lost in these years of serious monetary crises and moral corruption. Not just a biopic on the figure of Lincolnbut a very topical lesson on the social and political commitment of a generous man who was able to put himself and his private life in favor of the victory of the good of the people, becoming a positive model for all generations to come.

That said, the directorial style chosen by Spielberg it all depends on the content of the film. Many have criticized it for an excessive slowness of the pace with which it is directed, not reasoning on the fact that in reality it goes hand in hand with the historical plot on which the film is based: the dispute between Lincoln and those who opposed him happen in the corridors of politics, in the silence of the corrupt and in the repeated attempts to persuade those twenty votes that were needed to reach the quorum for the abolition of slavery. A very simple operation, if we consider that even today episodes of racism are not only on the agenda but are also the cause of wars and social discrimination.

The narrative is therefore composed for the most part of the film by dialogues; it is not the actions, but the power of the word, or rather oratory, that sets the pace of the film. All the commitment of Spielberg and the screenwriter TonyKushner it’s so focused on conversations that Lincoln he had with the politicians of his party, the Republicans and with those of the opposing party, the Democrats who accuse him of being a dictator.

The balance of a film like this can only be achieved thanks to the extreme skill of its actors and luckily Spielberg he had many available. Primarily, Daniel Day Lewis, cited by the Times as the greatest actor of all time who plays the greatest president of all time; an interpretation that to define great is not much. The role of Mary Todd Lincolnof the very good Sally Field, and the greatness of a man with deeply rooted revolutionary principles such as Thaddeus Stevens, played by a Tommy Lee Jones in great shape.

To continue with the praises, photography, taken care of by the trusty Janusz Kaminski, is impeccable, like the choice of costumes and make-up, absolutely plausible for the historical era.

Lincoln from Steven Spielberg therefore, it imposes itself on the Hollywood cinema scene as a film that moves, instructs and reminds, through the story of the commitment of a generous man, to recover those values ​​that politics can and must bear.