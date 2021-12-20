Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans has a release date

The semi-autobiographical drama of Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans, will be released in US theaters around Thanksgiving Day (November 25) 2022. Inspired by the childhood of Spielberg, the film takes place in Arizona, where the director spent his youth.

The Fabelmans will explore the main character’s relationship with his parents over the decades. Gabriel LaBelle should play Sammy, a young and aspiring director, Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) will be his sister Annie. Paul Dano and the four times nominatedOscar, Michelle Williams, will play the boy’s parents, while Seth Rogen will play one of the favorite uncles of Spielberg.

Steven Spielberg wrote the screenplay for The Fabelmans with Tony Kushner, who is also the screenwriter of the highly anticipated West Side Story. The latter received a surprising reception from critics after the first world premiere. In addition to directing and co-writing, Steven Spielberg will produce the autobiographical film with Kushner And Kristie Macosko Krieger.

The official directorial debut of Spielberg dates back to 1975 with The shark, a classic that is still one of the best films in history today. Subsequently, the director revolutionized cinema several times, with films such as Close encounters of the third kind (1977), Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), ET (1982) and Jurassic Park (1993).

West Side Story will debut in Italian cinemas on December 23, 2021. The Fabelmans, from Universal Pictures And Amblin, is expected to be released on November 23, 2022.

