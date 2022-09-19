Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans triumphs in Toronto

09/19/2022 – Canadian film Riceboy Sleepsby Anthony Shim, distinguished itself in the Platform competition of the 47th Toronto Film Festival

For the 45th time, the audience has picked the winner at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and it was The Fabelmans by Steven Spielberg that was voted the public’s favourite, snatching the People’s Choice Award. The 47th TIFF, which ran from 8-18 September, concluded with the closing ceremony, where Cameron Bailey, TIFF’s CEO, stated: “2022 brought an exceptional selection of films that excited festival audiences around the world. Our line-up showcased beloved authors alongside fresh voices in filmmaking, including numerous women powerhouses.” The first runner-up for the People’s Choice Award was Women Talkingdirected by Sarah Polleywhile the second runner-up was Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery by Rian Johnson.

Three documentaries captured the audience’s hearts. The People’s Choice Documentary Award went to Black Ice by Hubert Davisand the two runners-up were Maya and the Wave by Stephanie Johnes and 752 is not a Number by Babak Payami.

In the competitive Platform programme, the international jury, chaired by Canadian filmmaker Patricia Rozemaand comprising Norwegian-Pakistani actress-director Iram Haq and Indian filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhanepicked Riceboy Sleeps by Anthony Shim, for “its deeply moving story and precisely observed characters as they navigate racism, dislocation, family and love. It balances social realism with pure poetry.”

The FIPRESCI jury picked In Gaza Weekend by Basil Khalil as its winning film, for “its empathy and intelligence in capturing the zeitgeist, and with its daring approach to contemporary satire and world cinema”.

The Network for the Promotion of Asian and Asia Pacific Cinema (NETPAC) awarded sweet ace by Jub Clercwhich was defined as “a model road film in all aspects with great locations and a strong cast, convincingly telling the story of an indigenous girl on a youth-therapy bus tour – dealing with family, friendship, inspiration and self-identity.”

Here is the complete list of winners at the 47th TIFF:

People’s Choice Award

Winner

The Fabelmans -Steven Spielberg (USA)

1st Runner up

Women Talking – Sarah Polley (USA)

2n/a Runner up

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery -Rian Johnson (USA)

People’s Choice Documentary Award

Winner

Black Ice -Hubert Davis (USA)

1st Runner up

Maya and the Wave – Stephanie Johnes (USA)

2n/a Runner up

752 is not a Number – Babak Payami (Canada)

People’s Choice Award Midnight Madness

Winner

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Eric Appel (USA)

1st Runner up

Pearl – Ti West (USA)

2n/a Runner up

The Blackening – Tim Story (USA)

Toronto Platform Prize

Riceboy Sleeps – Anthony Shim (Canada)

FIPRESCI Award

In Gaza Weekend – Basil Khalil (Palestine/UK)

NETPAC Award

sweet ace – Jub Clerc (Australia)

Shawn Mendes Foundation Changemaker Award

Something You Said Last Night – Luis De Filippis (Canada/Switzerland)

Amplify Voices Awards

Best Canadian Feature Film

To Kill has tiger – Nisha Pahuja (Canada)

Special Mention for Best Canadian Feature Film

viking – Stephane Lafleur (Canada)

Amplify Voices Award

Leonor Will Never Die – Martika Ramirez Escobar (Philippines)

While We Watched – Vinay Shukla (UK)

Special Mention for Best Feature from an Emerging BIPOC Filmmaker

Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On -Madison Thomas (Canada)

Best Canadian Feature Film

The Fireflies Are Gone – Sebastien Pilote (Canada)

Best Canadian First Feature Film

Roads in February – Katherine Jerkovic (Canada/Uruguay)

IMDbPro Short Cuts Awards

Best Movie

Snow in September – Lkhagvadulam (Dulmaa) Purev-Ochir (France/Mongolia)

Honorable Mention

Airhostess-737 – Thanasis Neofotistos (Greece)

Best Canadian Film

Simo – Aziz Zoromba (Canada)

Honorable Mention

Same Old – Lloyd Lee Choi (Canada)

Share Her Journey Award

nanitic – Carol Nguyen (Canada)