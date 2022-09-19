Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans triumphs in Toronto
– Canadian film Riceboy Sleepsby Anthony Shim, distinguished itself in the Platform competition of the 47th Toronto Film Festival
This article is available in English.
For the 45th time, the audience has picked the winner at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and it was The Fabelmans by Steven Spielberg that was voted the public’s favourite, snatching the People’s Choice Award. The 47th TIFF, which ran from 8-18 September, concluded with the closing ceremony, where Cameron Bailey, TIFF’s CEO, stated: “2022 brought an exceptional selection of films that excited festival audiences around the world. Our line-up showcased beloved authors alongside fresh voices in filmmaking, including numerous women powerhouses.” The first runner-up for the People’s Choice Award was Women Talkingdirected by Sarah Polleywhile the second runner-up was Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery by Rian Johnson.
Three documentaries captured the audience’s hearts. The People’s Choice Documentary Award went to Black Ice by Hubert Davisand the two runners-up were Maya and the Wave by Stephanie Johnes and 752 is not a Number by Babak Payami.
In the competitive Platform programme, the international jury, chaired by Canadian filmmaker Patricia Rozemaand comprising Norwegian-Pakistani actress-director Iram Haq and Indian filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhanepicked Riceboy Sleeps by Anthony Shim, for “its deeply moving story and precisely observed characters as they navigate racism, dislocation, family and love. It balances social realism with pure poetry.”
The FIPRESCI jury picked In Gaza Weekend by Basil Khalil as its winning film, for “its empathy and intelligence in capturing the zeitgeist, and with its daring approach to contemporary satire and world cinema”.
The Network for the Promotion of Asian and Asia Pacific Cinema (NETPAC) awarded sweet ace by Jub Clercwhich was defined as “a model road film in all aspects with great locations and a strong cast, convincingly telling the story of an indigenous girl on a youth-therapy bus tour – dealing with family, friendship, inspiration and self-identity.”
Here is the complete list of winners at the 47th TIFF:
People’s Choice Award
Winner
The Fabelmans -Steven Spielberg (USA)
1st Runner up
Women Talking – Sarah Polley (USA)
2n/a Runner up
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery -Rian Johnson (USA)
People’s Choice Documentary Award
Winner
Black Ice -Hubert Davis (USA)
1st Runner up
Maya and the Wave – Stephanie Johnes (USA)
2n/a Runner up
752 is not a Number – Babak Payami (Canada)
People’s Choice Award Midnight Madness
Winner
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Eric Appel (USA)
1st Runner up
Pearl – Ti West (USA)
2n/a Runner up
The Blackening – Tim Story (USA)
Toronto Platform Prize
Riceboy Sleeps – Anthony Shim (Canada)
FIPRESCI Award
In Gaza Weekend – Basil Khalil (Palestine/UK)
NETPAC Award
sweet ace – Jub Clerc (Australia)
Shawn Mendes Foundation Changemaker Award
Something You Said Last Night [+lire aussi :
critique
fiche film] – Luis De Filippis (Canada/Switzerland)
Amplify Voices Awards
Best Canadian Feature Film
To Kill has tiger – Nisha Pahuja (Canada)
Special Mention for Best Canadian Feature Film
viking – Stephane Lafleur (Canada)
Amplify Voices Award
Leonor Will Never Die – Martika Ramirez Escobar (Philippines)
While We Watched – Vinay Shukla (UK)
Special Mention for Best Feature from an Emerging BIPOC Filmmaker
Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On -Madison Thomas (Canada)
Best Canadian Feature Film
The Fireflies Are Gone – Sebastien Pilote (Canada)
Best Canadian First Feature Film
Roads in February – Katherine Jerkovic (Canada/Uruguay)
IMDbPro Short Cuts Awards
Best Movie
Snow in September – Lkhagvadulam (Dulmaa) Purev-Ochir (France/Mongolia)
Honorable Mention
Airhostess-737 – Thanasis Neofotistos (Greece)
Best Canadian Film
Simo – Aziz Zoromba (Canada)
Honorable Mention
Same Old – Lloyd Lee Choi (Canada)
Share Her Journey Award
nanitic – Carol Nguyen (Canada)