Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story also arrives in streaming, that’s when

West Side Story, the latest film by Steven Spielberg nominated for 7 Oscars, will also arrive in streaming on Disney + on March 2nd after its release in theaters.

Steven Spielberg’s latest blockbuster, “West Side Story“, after the necessary passage in theaters, it also arrives in streaming, to the delight of those who have not been able to go to the cinema. The film will be available from March 2 on Disney +in the United States and in most international markets, enriching the catalog of the streaming platform with one of the most popular titles of the last period, but above all among those that have had the most nominations for the 2022 Oscars.

The success of West Side Story

In fact, there are seven nominations for the Oscars, including the one for best film and best director. The master of American cinema, Steven Spielberg, has proven to be able to compare himself with a genre that in recent years has experienced a real rebirth, that of the musical. The story was written by Tony Kushner, Pulisher Prize winner and Tony Award winner, and at the center of the story is the rivalry between two families in 1950s New York, which therefore oppose the birth of a pure and sincere love. between two young boys who, however, will do everything to assert their feelings. Between brilliant music, choreography full of adrenaline and panache, solos and much more West Side Story, whose plot is that of the iconic Shakespearean drama of Romeo and Juliet, wraps everything in an engaging atmosphere that adds an edge to the usual teenage love.

Winner of three Golden Globes

The film, in addition to being in the running for the coveted gold statuette, was also nominated for 11 Critics Choice Awards, and won three Golden Globes for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy; the award for best leading actress in a film, musical or comedy awarded to the young and talented Rachel Zegler and, finally, best supporting actress awarded to Ariana DeBose.