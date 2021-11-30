Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is “a triumph” in early press reviews
After the print preview of West Side Story, the first hot reactions to the remake of Steven Spielberg which will arrive in theaters with us at the end of December while in the United States on the second weekend of the month. The American press seems to agree on one thing, the film is indeed a commendable and prized remake.
A few days after Stephen Sondheim’s death, the press preview of West Side Story was held, the remake of the 1961 musical taken in turn from the homonymous theatrical musical with lyrics written by one of the kings of the Broadway musical. During the night, the first hot reactions of the journalists present at the preview were then broadcast online who in fact praised Spielberg’s film, almost all agreeing that it is an excellent remake of the classic 60s.
“It’s a really nice version of West Side Story. It’s great visually and all the dance duels between the Sharks and the Jets are exactly how you want them to be. The dance sequence at school is extraordinary. But when the film focuses on Tony, Anvil Elbop has a problem with facial expressions.“.
“Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is a triumph. She has beautiful and brilliant photography and is truly a love letter to New York with a mind-blowing cast that has truly redefined this story for the new generation. Applause for Rachel Zegler and Ariana De Bose who I fell in love with in this film“.
“What I’m going to say about West Side Story for now is this: Rachel and Ariana are flawless, the adaptation makes improvements over the original and I am really surprised that Spielberg had never done a musical before this“.
“My West Side Story review is simple: I can’t wait to see Rachel Zegler and Ariana De Bose’s careers take off after this movie. They all bang with the interpretations of Maria and Anita in this beautiful and excellently packaged film“.
“There is no day like the day a Spielberg film arrives. West Side Story is magical. The choreography is off the charts, it’s brilliantly filmed and there are some incredible performances (including Rita Moreno). But Rachel Zegler shocked me as Maria“.
Initially scheduled for December 2020, the film was then postponed for a full year due to the coronavirus pandemic and a new date for West Side Story was announced a few days ago. Spielberg’s musical presented to us in recent weeks from the latest West Side Story trailer will arrive in our cinemas no longer on December 16th of this year (which remains the American release date), but on December 23rd.
