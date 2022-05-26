Steven Tyler checked himself into a rehabilitation center after a relapse in his drug addiction

Steven Tyler was admitted to a rehabilitation center for relapse in his drug addiction (AFP)

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler voluntarily entered rehab after a relapse in his drug addiction. The announcement was made by the band through a statement published on their social networks. For this reason, the group had to suspend part of your residence in Las VegasNevada, during June and July.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years.”They communicated on their social networks. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stages and the need to manage pain during the process, he recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to focus on his health and recovery.”, continued the ad.

“We will continue with our dates of 2022 from September and we will inform you of any updates as soon as we can,” explained the other members of the group: Joe Perry, John Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford. “We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially to our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.”

“Thank you for your understanding and support for Steven during this time.”concluded the statement.

Aerosmith’s statement

The Aerosmith frontman spoke openly about his battle with drug addiction in an interview he gave to the network. foxnews in 2018.

“I have an addictive personality, so I found certain drugs that I loved and didn’t stop to the point of hurting my kids, cheating on my family, hurting my band.”, Tyler was sincere. “There was a time when I didn’t have a band and I didn’t care.”

The singer and his partner Joe Perry were known as the “toxic twins” due to their struggle with drugs, and by the mid-’80s the band seemed to be heading towards the end.

It was then that Tyler decided to change his life. In 1986, he entered a rehabilitation center and went on to enjoy the group’s most successful career. The “Dude (Looks Like A Lady)” and “Crazy” singer had a relapse in 2009, but he was able to get clean and sober again.

In an interview he gave to the magazine GQ in 2019, he opened up about his past. “The thing about drugs is that they work at first, but not at the end. There is nothing but jail, madness or death, ”she had claimed. “People still want to see us for a million dollars a night. And that is what is at risk if I use again. And my children. My cats. My dogs. My beautiful house in Maui. My girlfriend. All of that would be in danger,” she said at the time.

