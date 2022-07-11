Entertainment

Steven Yeun and Robert Pattinson Join Bong Joon-ho’s Upcoming Movie

The star of Okja and Minari, Steven Yeun to star alongside Robert Pattinson the next film from the director of Parasite, Bong Joon-ho.

The new movie

Deadline reported on July 7 that Yeun will be meeting with Bong Joon-ho. in the director’s next feature film for Hollywood entertainment giant Warner Bros., five years after the two they last worked together on the hit Netflix movie Okja.

The film, still untitled, is based on Mickey7, a novel of Edward Ashtonand features a star-studded cast that includes Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, Naomi Ackie and more.

Mickey7 is a science fiction novel which follows its main character, who is classified as an “expendable” employee. Seen as disposable by his employers, Mickey7 he is sent offworld on an expedition to colonize an icy planet called Niflheim.

project production

Bong will produce the film under his own production company Offside, working alongside Choi Doo-ho for the Kate Street Picture Company and Plan B. The pair also previously collaborated on 2017’s Okja.

The upcoming untitled sci-fi flick will be Bong’s first project since 2019’s Parasite, which swept that year’s Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture.

Also, according to various sources, following the film’s success, Bong was presented with a manuscript for Ashton’s unpublished novel, “which It immediately caught his interest.”

In the meantime, Yeun To Star In Upcoming Thriller Nopedirected by jordan peelewhich opens at the end of July, where he co-stars with Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer.

For its part, Patinson has been enjoying quite a few accolades and compliments for his recent appearance in The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and co-starring actress Zoe Kravitz.






