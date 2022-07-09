Steven Yeun prepares to shoot the new film by an Oscar-winning director

The star of “The Walking Dead” and “Minari”, Steven Yeun prepares for shoot the new movie of Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho.

South Korean actor will be placed under the orders of his compatriot on the film adaptation of the novel “Mickey7” of Edward Ashtonwhich narrates the mickey barnes adventureswho is an “expendable”, who lives (and dies) on a frozen and almost uninhabitable planet

The South Korean actor will be put under the orders of his compatriot in the film adaptation of the novel "Mickey7" by Edward Ashton

“In the course of a reconnaissance mission, the protagonist falls wounded and is abandoned to certain death. Nevertheless, a species native to Niflheim rescues him. When return to base, Mickey7 runs into his next replica, Mickey8. Neither of them is willing to jump into the recycler, but If someone discovers that there are multiple Mickeys both will be sacrificed… and Mickey9 will never see the light. Nevertheless, his premature twin brother is not the only secret that Mickey7 hides”, reads the synopsis of the book.

This is the second time Bong Joon-ho works with Yeunwho he chose for star in 2017 the adventure drama “Okja”in which he shared a poster with Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Lily Collins, Devon Bostick, Byun Hee-bong, and Shirley Henderson.

The new movie of man who broke records at the 2020 Oscars with “Parasite”will also star Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette.

Robert Pattinson will star in the film that Yeun has just joined

In 2020 Bong Joon-ho went down in history thanks to “Parasite”the first film to win the Oscar for Best Picture, Best Foreign Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Since that milestone, she has become one of Hollywood’s favorite filmmakers Y with whom the most prestigious actors dream of working.

Steven Yeunfor its part, prepares for the premiere of “Nope”the new horror movie written, produced and directed by jordan peele that stars alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer.

