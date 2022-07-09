Entertainment

Steven Yeun prepares to shoot the new film by an Oscar-winning director

The star of “The Walking Dead” and “Minari”, Steven Yeun prepares for shoot the new movie of Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho.

South Korean actor will be placed under the orders of his compatriot on the film adaptation of the novel “Mickey7” of Edward Ashtonwhich narrates the mickey barnes adventureswho is an “expendable”, who lives (and dies) on a frozen and almost uninhabitable planet

