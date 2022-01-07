Steven Zhang embraces Inter again: the Nerazzurri president is in Milan
Months later, Steven Zhang returns to Milan. The president of Inter – reports The Gazzetta dello Sport – landed at Malpensa at noon and now meets the team after the Scudetto party at the end of May.
On the agenda there are many issues to be addressed: come on new contracts of management staff up to renewal of some players, with Marcelo Brozovic at the top of the list. But also the project of the new plant, the question bond and reinforcements in the short to medium term on the market. “As promised on the occasion of the Christmas greetings sent to the team last December 20, Zhang is back in time to inaugurate the tour by force that awaits Inzaghi’s troop until the stop at the end of the month – we read on the website of the rosy -. Both the objectives of the visit, starting from the desire to observe live the machine built by the technician in a few months “.
The duration of Zhang’s Italian stay is not yet known: the Inter president was expected in Milan close to the Super Cup between Inter and Juventus on 12 January, but it is arrived a few days early. According to the newspaper, on Sunday evening he could stop at San Siro to watch the match against Lazio.
January 7, 2022 (change January 7, 2022 | 17:10)
