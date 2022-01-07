Steven Zhang embraces Inter again: the Nerazzurri president is in Milan

On the agenda there are many issues to be addressed: come on new contracts of management staff up to renewal of some players, with Marcelo Brozovic at the top of the list. But also the project of the new plant, the question bond and reinforcements in the short to medium term on the market. “As promised on the occasion of the Christmas greetings sent to the team last December 20, Zhang is back in time to inaugurate the tour by force that awaits Inzaghi’s troop until the stop at the end of the month – we read on the website of the rosy -. Both the objectives of the visit, starting from the desire to observe live the machine built by the technician in a few months “.