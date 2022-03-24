SteveWillDoIt Spends $2 Million on ‘Million Dollar Wheels’ Star’s Cars

ads

SteveWillDoIt did it.

The Nelk Boys star spent $2 million on several luxury vehicles from Discovery+’s “Million Dollar Wheels” host RD Whittington, Page Six exclusively revealed.

We’re told the YouTube personality bought a Rolls Royce Cullinan 650, a Range Rover 200, a GTO 100, a custom Sprinter 300, a custom Maybach Van 300, a Ferrari 300, and a Lamborghini 350 following the booze brand’s success. from the group, Happy Dad.

One of the cars, we’re told, is a gift for UFC president Dana White.

Experts say the Maybach is the exact same style that Kanye West bought to take his kids with earlier this year.

The YouTube star is working with “Million Dollar Wheels” star RD Whittington.stevewilldoit/Instagram

SteveWillDoIt has been dropping a ton of cash lately, even gifting Donald Trump a $75,000 platinum Rolex after he was featured on the Nelk Boys’ “Full Send” podcast.

Whittington has become the go-to person for celebrity car purchases. He has previously helped stars like Jamie Foxx, Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens and more with his wheels.

Kardashian even filmed a cameo for “Million Dollar Wheels” while showing off her Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

ads