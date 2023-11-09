Stevie Nicks, Adam Levine, Carrie Underwood and Ice-T are among the stars to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as presenters and guests at its 2023 induction set for Nov. 3 in Brooklyn, New York.

Other additions to the 38th annual event include Common, LL Cool J, Miguel, Queen Latifah and Sia.

In September, the Rock Hall announced a slate of artists for this year’s ceremony that included Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, Elton John, H.E.R., New Edition and St. Vincent.

Artists set to join the Class of 2023 include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners and the late George Michael.

Pioneering rapper DJ Kool Herc and the late guitar innovator Link Wray are also up for honors for their musical influences, while Chaka Khan, Al Cooper and Bernie Taupin will receive musical excellence awards.

Late soul training Host and producer Don Cornelius will be remembered with the Ahmet Ertegun Award, an honor for non-performing industry professionals for their impact.

No word yet on who will be inducting each artist, but don’t be surprised if the Knicks show respect for Crowe, as he already did with a letter posted on Instagram after their inclusion was announced. He was honoured.

“Yes, you can call me psycho ~ I’ve been listening to Sheryl Crow Radio on Pandora for the last 4 days. ~ A lot of our memories came back,” Nicks wrote.

She added, “Congratulations to Miz Crowe on your upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ~ I’m so proud of you ~ it’s a very exclusive club for us ladies.” “I found out at 4am this morning and I had to dance around my room for you. See you on the street! Love you, Stevie.”

Crowe responded in the comments of Nicks’ post: “If it weren’t for you, Stevie Nicks, I wouldn’t be here.”

“You inspire me and you inspire me to inspire others,” Crowe continued. “I love you and I’m blessed to know you. 🌸”

Moving away from HBO this year, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be streamed live on Disney+ from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on November 3 at 8 pm ET and will be available to stream after the ceremony. ABC will air a special telecast of highlights from the ceremony on January 1 at 8 PM ET.