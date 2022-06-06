Steward for the stars, he set up his own flight attendant school in Brittany

Le Penthievre See my news

In the foreground, Fabrice Paolillo has spent his entire career as a flight crew, ending with Air Austral. “I continue to travel often to Reunion for a small budget, it’s one of the many advantages of this job. With an average salary of €2,500/month at the start of his career… © Le Penthièvre

Fabrice Paolillo settled down in Erquy (Côtes d’Armor) in Brittany after having flown over the globe for more than 30 years.

An exciting sailing life that made him want to train others like him. This month of June, he is opening his own school for flight attendants and hostesses, in Pleurtuit (Ille-et-Vilaine): the Cabin Crew Academy.

New life

Seated in the warm late morning sun, he sips his little black wine on the terrace of his little house, his gaze lost in the superb landscape that surrounds him: the roundness of the dunes, the tranquility of the rising water, the grassy expanses that wave in the breeze. Fabrice Paolillo settled on the shores of the Sables d’Or marsh, on the Erquy side.

In this setting, a little air of the distant past that he has flown over for a long time. Fabrice has taken up sophrology, cultivates a vegetable garden where among the aromatic classics, he has sown essences from elsewhere.

A new life, far from the roar of the tarmacsthe commotion at the boarding gates and the confusion of jet lag.

A life out of step

“At some point, of course, you want to settle down. We are good here. “.

His deep voice scratches at times, betraying the frenzy of these hundreds of hours of flight hovering over the world, traveling back through time zones, to the rhythm of stopovers that are often heavenly, but never as healing as a home sweet home, anchored and reassuring.

When you become a steward or an air hostess, you have to be ready to leave, to live a life out of step. Of course, you need a good psychological balance. And it is my role to detect these qualities in the members of the crew. Fabrice Paolillo

Fabrice started by chance in aviation. “I was a specialized educator in Paris, I was offered to take the exam. I’m italian. At the time, Air Liberté had a line where you had to speak Italian. I entered easily. And it’s been 30 years! »

The Cabin Crew Academy opens within the airline pilot training center in Pleurtuit (35) which includes a flight simulator visible from the classroom. ©Cabin crew academy

30 years of career

The young man starts stewardbut quickly became purser then climbed one by one all the ranks of cabin crew, PNC in the jargon: main purser (on long-haul, he is responsible for safety on board), instructor (responsible for training and maintaining the skills of commercial personnel) and cabin crew chief (in charge of all the airline’s cabin crew).

“I have been a PNC chief for 19 years. Sharing my knowledge, transmitting, I have always liked that. It’s really nice to take care of the young people who arrive and to see them evolve. »

Pleurtuit, Paris, Toulouse

Now retired from navigation, it is quite naturally that Fabrice wanted to create his flight attendant and stewardess school, especially sincehe has already had experience as a trainer in a school, in Paris, a few years ago, before joining Air Austral, in the Indian Ocean.

Today we are opening Cabin Crew Academy in Brittany, in Pleurtuit. The 1st training is scheduled from June 20th.

At the same time, Fabrice Paolillo opens two branches, one in Paris, the other in Toulouse.

“It was important to me that such training be established in the provinces, so that it would be accessible to as many people as possible. Even more in Brittany, since this is where I now live! »

In addition to his desire to pass on his knowledge, Fabrice has all the legitimacy to create this school: his professional curriculum allows him to give trainees the keys to success based on the expectations of the airlines he knows well.

Embarked with Bono and Beyoncé

He started in 1991 at Air Liberté then he chained several companies to finish his flying career at Air Austral, a Reunionese airline.

Short-haul, medium-haul, long-haul: it has tested all forms of flight. Even the most amazing!

I worked for several years on private flights with VIPs. We accompanied Shakira, the Rolling Stones, Beyonce, U2 on their world tours.

For the occasion, the device is completely redecorated according to the wishes of the stars.

” Interior Exterior. The plane for the U2 tour was beautiful, painted black with the tour logo. »

Fabrice has ensured the world tour of several stars. Here, the U2 plane. “I have lasting memories and lots of photos that I can’t show because of confidentiality clauses. » ©Le Penthievre

And inside, the amenities are sometimes even more extravagant.

“Some VIPs want black sheets or special foods available. Others require odors: then we spread odorous balls on the ground in certain places which release the desired perfume when the star walks on it. »

A dream life ?

Accustomed to putting the small dishes in the big ones, Fabrice has also been a flight crew for heads of state.

“It’s sometimes less expensive to lease from a private company than to own a plane. I worked a lot with the President of Ireland, but also with the Queen of England”.

The stopovers are then grandiose, in little frequented sites.

On the one hand, we have a dream life, which makes people envious. And you have to know how to manage it. “It’s not always easy to make your spouse understand that you’re tired with the delay in your legs when you come back from the Caribbean or Polynesia and you’ve been able to enjoy a few days there where everything is taken care of. charge… I always tell the people I train that it’s up to them not to isolate themselves. To make the effort to reach out to others. »

Fed, housed, bleached

But Fabrice is convinced of it: even if it’s a somewhat different daily life, it’s possible to be a steward or air hostess while leading a family life.

“It is often the fear of candidates. But when you’ve been away for several days, you also have several days on land. Basically, we work 12 days a month. It leaves time at home where you are fully available for your family. »

And when you’ve left, “you’re totally assisted! Fed, housed, whitened. Transfers from the airport to the hotels are taken care of with the breakfasts. Hotels must guarantee a certain standard with 24-hour room service and the possibility of complete darkness in the room so that you can sleep when you want. »

A job that recruits

Details that ensure a form of balance in this continually upset professional life.

But that’s what also makes the salt of this existence a little out of the ordinary. This is what seduced Fabrice and it is this chance that he wants to give to his future students.

“It’s a wonderful job, accessible to all: there is work today, in aviation, especially with the recovery. My only concern is the success of my future students because it’s a dream job and it’s a real pleasure to make people dream while traveling in complete safety. »

Cabin Crew Academy, boulevard Claude Rousseau, 35800 Saint-Lunaire, 06 10 85 98 87. https://cabincrew-academy.com1990 € intensive training over 3 weeks to obtain the CCA (Cabin Crew Certificate), an essential European license for work as a flight attendant for a European airline. If you fail the exam, 2nd internship offered. Prerequisites for applying: have a good level of English, be morally sound, mobile and “present a harmonious figure”. The Cabin Crew Academy also offers preparation courses for airline selections and two courses to improve your English.

