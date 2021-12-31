Stewart against the tide: “In Abu Dhabi pure epilogue, no Hollywood” – Formula 1

“I think that the final of the Abu Dhabi race was handled in the correct way, there was no ‘cinematic’ intent and I think it was a ‘pure’ and not a Hollywood epilogue that exalted the audience by delivering to the history of this sport a never-seen-before ending that put an end to an unprecedented season ”. Like this Sir Jackie Stewart expressed his approval of the work of Race Director Michael Masi in the frantic final of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that elected Max Verstappen world champion for the first time in his career, with the Dutchman who dethroned Lewis Hamilton, who now seemed to be one step away from winning the eighth world title until Nicholas Latifi’s accident which led to the Safety Car entering the track.

Masi only allowed the cars that stood between Hamilton and Verstappen to split, a move that allowed a final ‘racing’ lap between Lewis and Max, with the latter clearly favored by the new soft tires just fitted using neutralization. Verstappen thus overtook Hamilton and won the race and the World Championship thanks to a regulation interpretation by the Clerk of the Course defined unsportsmanlike by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

In retrospect, the immediate exposure of the red flag would have given Hamilton and Verstappen the opportunity to compete in a ‘sprint’ race on equal terms, i.e. both with new soft tires. According to Stewart, however, the red flag was not an option as Latifi’s incident was not so serious as to trigger this extreme solution: “There was no reason to display the red flag” added the three-time world champion interviewed by the Dutch version of Motorsport. Lewis Hamilton pulled the plug after an intense season by also closing social media communications. Stewart understands the Mercedes driver’s disappointment: “He will be extremely disappointed, but it shouldn’t be at all. He had a great season like Verstappen who was exceptional. They pushed their teams to the limit making the season extremely special, in my life I have never seen a season comparable to that of 2021 ″.