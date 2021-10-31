Stewart: “Max and Lewis take too many liberties” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

Five races from the checkered flag on the 2021 World Cup, the world championship fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton it is not only thrilling the fans with the close battle between the two, but also keeping the fans of the two riders in suspense. With only 12 points separating the Englishman of Mercedes from the Dutchman of Red Bull, many fail to fully express their predictions as to who will win this year’s title, with a feeling of uncertainty that almost reigns supreme.

Also included in the undecided group is a former Formula 1 driver who, over the course of his career, has won three world titles: Sir Jackie Stewart. The 82-year-old Scot, interviewed by motorsport-magazin.com, in fact, he has not been able to express his own opinion on which of the two will wear the laurel wreath at the end of this season. However, it is Flying Scottish did not reserve some criticisms to the two protagonists of the current world championship, in particular as regards their driving style and approach to the grand prix:

“I think that we’re both exaggerating a bit Right now – commented – as has already been seen on some occasions. Sometimes they take liberties which should not be taken, but must be careful, because in this way they get carried away by the desire to win. “ Specifically, Stewart highlighted the episode that took place during the first lap of the British Grand Prix, characterized by the contact between Verstappen and Hamilton which caused the violent departure of the Red Bull driver: “Both took the liberty of taking on a challenge that shouldn’t be taken into consideration at the start of the race – he added – and I think they’re getting a little too excited. Back in my day, in an accident like that Verstappen would die. Fortunately, the sport has changed and become safer, and consequently there are no longer the same sensations as they used to be. However, I fear that the riders are taking too many liberties, and this must be avoided ”.

