‘Stick It, Stick It’ Video Kid: What Does It Look Like Today? – People – Culture

Around 2013, a video took over social media and went viral in Colombia. It was about the ‘ñerito de la loma’, as it was titled by the same creators, which showed a child with an iconic phrase: “Hit it, partner, hit it!”.

In the original video you can see a little boy imitating an assault on a cell phone, saying phrases like “stick the stab”, while lifting his shirt and showing his chest. At the time, Facebook users gave it hundreds of views and comments.

Kevín Sánchez was the boy who passed as a cameraman at the time and currently makes videos for social networks. In addition to this, he recently shared a photo, in which he can be seen together with his partner from his famous video.

“A few years ago I recorded the video for ‘Péguelo Socio’ and now we share that memory over a good beer”, commented the young man. Both are now of legal age.

Social networks reacted to the publication, which already has more than 2,000 likes, with great enthusiasm for the reunion. Among some comments, there are those who write surprised about how “great” both boys look.

In addition, other people remember the video with great affection: “One of the most viral in Colombia, they are already legends,” said one user, while another seems not to believe the passing of the years: “Is it really him?”

Kevin responded to some comments with laughter, as several people who apparently work with him today were unaware that he had been the cameraman in the viral video.

