stick the fries right there

Denis Dosio’s latest video on OnlyFans went viral. The spicy contents of the former Big Brother competitor

It is now a widespread practice to post spicy videos on OnlyFans. Users on the web are now not too surprised, given that many celebrities from the world of entertainment have ventured into this new social network. Relatively new, as adult video and streaming platforms have existed for years. The dynamic is that of the sub, spread on Twitch, while the contents are more similar to Cam4.

After Antonella Mosetti, who has publicly stated that they have a profile on the well-known platform, too Denis Dosio he has long been involved in this new adventure with soft porn nuances. The latest video, however, drew a great stir, as the young man decided – perhaps in a provocative way – to use french fries in his latest hot video.

Denis Dosio and chips: social delirium

From Twitter to Instagram, the video of Denis who uses french fries in his last video has literally depopulated. Thousands of reference hashtags, now trending on various social networks, the former competitor of the GF Vip has certainly attracted attention. In the video – private and paid – the boy would have slipped on chips in the butt, causing many to turn up their noses on the web.

However, many on his profile would have appreciated the clip, and the subs increase for the young man. At the moment he has 13 thousand followers on his profile – not all of them owners of scuba divers of course. One of the most followed certainly among the characters of the Italian show, Dosio often promises video spicy on his profile. This time he has truly exceeded the limit, once again earning the first pages of gossip with this gesture.