Sticks and Skriniar goals, Inzaghi returns to the top with a game to recover- Corriere.it

from Alessandro Bocci

For the nerazzurri eighth consecutive victory in the league, Milan surpassed in the standings. Handanovic’s error on the Immobile network

In Inzaghi’s irresistible Inter, in the eighth consecutive victory, this time the best attack was the defense. Bastoni breaks the balance with a stone from 25 meters and creates the soft cross for Skriniar’s winning shot after Immobile’s draw. The counter-pass to Milan served in the cold night of the San Siro. One point more and one game less than the Rossoneri rivals. Inzaghi enjoys his revenge, given that Lazio, his sweet past, had sanctioned the only defeat of the Italian champions in the first round. The coach is a wizard of winter starts: he was in Rome, he confirms it in Milan, in a grumpy and not at all easy match. In the eighteen days off the leaders did not lose the thread of their certainties and already a great result given the complicated calendar that awaits it. She lost the unbeaten run after six games and 587 minutes, hurts herself, but reacts well and knows how to suffer during the final assault of the Biancocelesti.

Inter dominate the first half, but only score one goal and gets caught up after a colossal defense sleep. The 1-1 may seem unfair to the Nerazzurri, but football does not forgive mistakes. And the Italian champions commit a lot of it against a very little Sarrian Lazio, which is content to wait for its rivals, using the restart weapon. Inzaghi, as in the first leg, chooses Gagliardini to give substance to the midfield even if he loses a bit of inventiveness in the attack phase. There is no shortage of opportunities. The Var clears Lautaro’s goal for offside, triggered by a magnificent vertical tip from the inspired Sanchez. The Argentine himself is denied the goal by an instinctive parade by Strakosha, so when Bastoni finds the right corner with a fulminating left, the game seems really well channeled. A distraction, however, is enough to complicate everything. Referee Pairetto puts the ball back into play and Cataldi is quick to throw Immobile with Inter culpably stopped: Skriniar is surprised, De Vrij uncertain and Handanovic comes out empty. So the national center forward, like a hawk, makes it 1-1 and Pedro within three minutes touches the lead with an insidious diagonal.

Inter struggled a lot to metabolize the goal, lost security, geometry, aggression. Milinkovic does not use Felipe Anderson’s assist for a possible overtaking and this episode, after more than an hour of play, shakes the Inzaghi gang. Dumfries and Perisic come close to new advantage in the same action, Skriniar signed the goal with a powerful header. The complicated ending. Immobile scores the 2-2 offside, Inter snorts until the last second of recovery then celebrates under the curve. He has the game and the heart: not everything, but a lot.