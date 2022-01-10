Sticks, goals and assists for an Inter at the top: ‘Scoring is strange, a championship to be defended at all costs’

Great performance by the Nerazzurri defender, testifying to the constant growth with Inzaghi: “At the beginning I had some difficulties in understanding the coach’s game, then I got into the mechanisms like the whole team”

In Bastoni’s great season there was only one blemish: the hand ball at the Olimpico against Lazio to procure the penalty for the Biancocelesti, the start of the comeback for Maurizio Sarri’s men on 16 October last. “Dirty” canceled with a performance that certifies the evolution of the former Atalanta, defender but also full-back and added attacker. Goals from outside to catch the corner and assist in the kiss for Skriniar, from one “arm” to the other: Lazio knocked down and Inter again at the top, with the match against Bologna still to be recovered.

TOTAL PERFORMANCE – An evening of firsts for Bastoni: the Casalmaggiore native had never produced an assist and a goal at the same time in a Serie A match, in addition to having never scored with the Inter shirt if not in the head, against Lecce and Parma at the first season. “It’s a strange feeling, I hadn’t scored for two years. I am happier for the victory than for the goal ”, the words of the ’99 class after the success. The test as a protagonist, on a very important night for the Inter season, certifies the constant growth of the defender, with Simone Inzaghi (“At first I had some difficulties in understanding the coach’s game, then I got into the mechanisms like the whole team” ) always projected forward but invaluable behind, both under construction and in the non-possession phase. The completed passes were 71, to be added to eight duels won and seven balls recovered. Try 360 °.

DEFEND THE SCUDETTO – It could be said that Bastoni is the Calhanoglu, absent due to disqualification: he is the one who monopolizes the scoresheet. “I wanted to kick first, I had Brozovic next to me saying ‘you’re alone, you’re alone’ and I had time to stop her and kick her well”. Bastoni speaks as a leader: “We have the tricolor on our chest, we want to defend it at all costs because winning is beautiful, we have strong players, we have fun and we want to continue like this”. Thanks to its combo, the target is a little bit closer.

