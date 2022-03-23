Sticky substance from poplars can remove microplastics from wastewater

Extracts from okra, a plant also known as okra and in the Dominican Republic as molondrones, and other so-called succulents commonly used in cooking can help remove dangerous microplastics from wastewater, scientists reported Tuesday.

The new research is being presented at the spring meeting of the American Chemical Society and offers an alternative to synthetic chemicals currently used in water treatment plants that can pose health risks.

“In order to go ahead and remove microplastics or other types of materials, we must use non-toxic, natural components,” lead researcher Rajani Srinivasan of Tarleton State University said in an explanatory video.

okra used as a reducing agent in many culinary preparations, such as Gumbo, a Louisiana stew. It is also a staple in South Asian cuisine, where it is called “bhindi”.

In previous research Srinivasan examined how the goo of the okra and from other plants could remove contaminants of textile origin from water and even microorganisms and now he wanted to see if this could be applied to microplastics.

Ingesting microplastics, 5 millimeters or smaller, has been shown to harm fish in many ways, from disrupting their reproductive systems, to stunting their growth and damaging their livers.

It is feared that it could also have negative impacts on humans, however more research is needed. Microplastics can also become carcinogenic or mutagenic, meaning they can potentially increase the risks of cancer or DNA mutations.

Typically, wastewater treatment plants remove microplastics in two stages.

The first filters them from the surface of the water, although this is only a small part; the rest is removed with chemicals that bind the particles into larger clumps that sink in the water and can be separated.

The problem with these chemicals, like polyacrylamide, is that they can break down into other toxic compounds.

This is why Srinivasan and his colleagues continue to investigate how some extracts behave that can be obtained in supermarkets such as okra, aloe, cactus, among others.

The researchers tested carbohydrate chains known as polysaccharides, from these plants separately, but also in combination with others, in different samples of contaminated water, examining them under a microscope before and after to determine the level of particle removal in the water.

Researcher Srinivasan hopes to scale and commercialize the process allowing wider access to clean, safe drinking water.

The source of the microplastic is the estimated production of some 8,000 million tons of plastic in the world since the 1950s, of which less than 10% has been recycled.