Stileo, the unmissable UGG women’s winter boots are here

On the all-Italian showcase for online shopping, Stileo, the winter boots for women have finally arrived. Among the various brands on display, Dolomite, Replay, Mou, Bocca and H&M, the very famous UGG Australia stand out, an American brand famous for its very comfortable and warm suede ankle boots, a real fashion phenomenon, but also for other types of footwear and clothing. in sheepskin and fleece.

The women’s ankle boots for winter

For women, ankle boots are the element that completes the look, a way to express style and personality. They can be elegant like A. Bocca’s ankle boots in real leather or classic like Maccioni’s shoes with round toe. On Stileo you can also find one of the latest trends of the moment, in urban and casual style, namely the Nisha ankle boots by Stuart Weitzman in sheepskin. For an elegant effect, suitable for everyday life, the Hoogan shoes offer ankle boots with laces and a wide heel. There is no shortage of models suitable for important evenings, such as the Paul Andrew ankle boot in laminated effect bouclé yarn with stiletto heel. Lovers of the coolest trends find in the Paloma Barcelò in synthetic fur with wedge heel a choice that meets their taste.

There is no shortage of super comfortable and warm models like the UGG Australia.

UGG Australia, from Sydney a global fashion phenomenon

UGG is a clothing and footwear brand. Their collections include very soft knitted shorts on the skin, slippers with or without wedges, soft sandals, jackets, sweatshirts and much more. The brand belongs to the American company Deckers Outdoor Corporation, California.

The company’s trademark is the famous UGG Australia footwear. These are sheepskin ankle boots, with double-face leather that has wool fleece on the inside and suede on the outside. Click here to see the most beautiful models. Feet stay cool and warm. The porosity of the materials in fact allows a healthy transpiration of the skin, which remains dry. They were in fact invented on the cold Australian beaches. Their history dates back to the seventies. A surfer was tired of having cold feet after emerging from the freezing waters of the Indian Ocean. He called them “Ugh”, from the sonorous expression of someone who sees something unusual. The inventor in 1983 sold the rights for just £ 10,000 and three pairs of UGG boots a year – a meager booty, considering the brand’s global success. Due to their unusual character they became a symbol of rebellion, which led young people to make them a status symbol.

Today the design of this shoe is among the most popular in the world, for its originality and comfort, until it has become a real cultural phenomenon. Celeb like Sarah Jessica Parker and Cameron Diaz wear them with elegance.

The UGG Australia are present in other versions: the most classic with suede polish with fur interior; comfortable sneakers in lined textured leather, without heel; and finally the soft scuffiette, slippers for women covered in wool, to keep your feet warm during the winter months.