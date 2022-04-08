Stiletto Heels: How To Wear Them According To 40+ Celebrities

Who has never dreamed of having a collection of stiletto heels endless in your dressing room? Knowing this, we have tried to identify celebrities that, having reached the 40 years oldhave the ability to offer us highly distinguished style lectures on how to succumb to the trendy footwear for this 2022.

It is likely that meeting at the beginning of April one has already immersed himself in the stylistic currents that have been the protagonists of the catwalks and, therefore, discovered the designs that will prevail on the asphalt. There were too many months in which we constantly took refuge in models that advocated absolute comfort, so the time has come to acquire a good pair of high heel shoes with which to distill power and add personality everywhere. The stiletto heels They will definitely become the absolute winners in the coming months, as the geniuses of the sector have ruled.

With bright inlaysfrom minimalist layoutin metallic finishes, undercut, peep toe… There are infinite models that we have within our reach of stiletto heels, so it will not be difficult to find the right launch for our style and figure. How should we combine them so as not to fall into wrong looks? The 40+ personalities below give us success style lessons.

How to wear stiletto heels like celebrities in 40+?

With sweater and miniskirt

Jennifer Lopez is one of the stars that has been sighted with stiletto heels on many occasions. This time, we see her wearing a model with ankle straps combined with a miniskirt and sweater. An monochrome look that promises to ensure a sophistication and elegance that will capture all eyes. Likewise, it should be remembered that the Orange Vitamin C hue will become one of the ideal colors of the season to denote pure optimism on the asphalt.