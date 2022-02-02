Still 286 thousand fewer employed compared to pre-Covid. In December the number of women at work increases, but the new jobs are all closed

“Substantial stability“. Behind the synthesis with which theIstat summarizes new data onoccupation updated to December 2021, however, there are one confirmation – the further shift of the labor market towards precarious – it’s a Announcementshighlighted by the update of the historical series based on the new estimates on the general population. The population decline result from the statistical review brings with it the collapse of the active population to 24.9 million people from 25.4 in February 2020, producing the optical illusion of an employment rate (employed versus the labor force) returned to the pre-pandemic level, the 59%. But the absolute numbers show instead that they are missing the appeal well 286 thousand employed. Almost twice compared to what emerged from the survey on November, which however it is not directly comparable precisely because in the meantime there has been the transition to the new inter-census population – which entailed a downward revision of the resident population in the order of 500 thousand units, explain by the statistical institute – and the models of seasonal adjustment.

Returning to the absolute data, the employees according to the updated series were in December 22.7 million against 23,032 before Covid. Even less i unemployed (2.2 million versus 2.4 million) because many of those who do not have a place have moved among the inactive, that is, those who have stopped looking because they are discouraged by the market situation. Which – and this is the confirmation – continues to evolve towards a relative increase in precarious. In part it is natural: both because we are talking about the month of Christmas holidays which always brings with it an increase in seasonalboth because on the industrial front the post-Covid recovery is conditioned by the trend ofinflation and companies tend to be cautious by preferring forward relationships. But the trend is consolidating and the result, as shown by the new reconstructed series, is that in the last month of 2021 precarious contracts reached 3.077 million: not only were there not so many since June 2019, but it is a level that historically has been passed only once and only for a month, in May 2018. During the month they increased by 59 thousandcompared to a decline in stable ones (-7 thousand) to 14.79 million) and a new one collapse of self-employed workers (-51 thousand) after the November recovery.

The “substantial stability” therefore derives from a new step in the recomposition of the market. As for the trend of the gender gap, the month of Christmas shopping has seen only female employment goes up (+ 54 thousand), a consequence of the strong restart of services, while the employed men fell by 52 thousand. The employment rate of women thus rises to 50.5%. But, as we have seen, these are entrances to work with precarious jobs which in many cases (much more than for men) are also part timewith what derives from it on the front of salaries. The other gap, that between young people and over 50s, also narrowed in December due to an increase in employed 25-34 year olds (+ 29 thousand) compared to 53 thousand fewer over 50s. Net of the demographic componentunderlines Istat, the employment rate grows above all among the under 35s while in the 50-64 age group the trend variation stops at + 1.6%.