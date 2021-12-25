still a mourning in the world of football

Muscat FC player Mukhaled Al-Raqad died of a heart attack while warming up in an Oman league match. Another mourning in the world of football.

The world of football overwhelmed by another tragedy this week due to the death of a footballer from heart problems: the football player Muscat FC, Mukhaled Al-Raqad, passed out during the warm-up of the Oman league match that his team was supposed to play against Suwaiq. The 29-year-old collapsed on the pitch just before the match began and was immediately taken to the nearest hospital but there was nothing he could do. Doctors tried to revive him, but news of Al-Raqad’s disappearance came a few hours later.

The death of the Muscat FC player took place a few hours after that of the Croatian Marin Cacic, 23-year-old NK Nehaj player who also lost his life last Thursday due to a heart problem. Also in Italy in recent days an 18-year-old boy has disappeared due to an illness on the pitch: any rescue attempt to save Adrien Sandjo, a forward who played in the Promotion league, proved to be in vain. In Egypt, however, the coach of Al-Majd Al-Iskandari, Adham Al-Selehdar, suffered a heart attack following his team’s goal.

A series of situations that are starting to be really worrying. The death of Mukhaled Al-Raqad, related to those of the past few weeks, could set off an alarm in the world of football, as it is increasingly difficult to accept how these cardiac anomalies happen to players who undergo continuous checks. After the events that saw Eriksen and Aguero as protagonists during 2021, the doctors who follow the sport from the inside are asking themselves a few questions.

Mukhaled Al-Raqad passed away in hospital and the news was given by his club: “With hearts filled with faith in accepting God’s will, the Muscat Sports Club management and all its affiliates extend their sincere condolences to Al-Raqad’s family.”