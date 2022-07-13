Still classic, Emily Blunt knows how to keep her looks modern

Yahoo Spain Originals

The trick so that red fruits can last you in the fridge for at least two weeks

The red fruits or fruits of the forest are difficult to preserve for a long time due to the high number of pesticides that they present. However, this task is not mission impossible. A couple of tips can be followed to keep these fruits from rotting in the fridge for two weeks. These ‘tips’ also work for blueberries and strawberries. First you have to make sure that they are completely fresh, so that their durability is greater. It is also recommended that they be organic, although this requirement is not essential. From here, the method is simple. You only need to put water and a dash of vinegar in a medium-sized glass container. If the fruit that we want to keep in good condition is not organic, it is best to also add some baking soda to more effectively reduce pesticide residues. It would only be time to add the fruits and let them rest for a couple of minutes. Then rinse them well and finally let them dry. To speed up the drying process, the most useful thing is to place absorbent paper in the container where they will remain once they are placed in the fridge. On the paper, the fruits that we want to keep will be arranged one by one. Close the container tightly with the lid and store in the fridge. Another ‘hack’ to prevent these fruits from rotting is to freeze them. In this way they will last longer and will not get bad as the days go by.