Still Coming Back to the Next Level of Resistance

Polkadot has continued to move higher in recent days and even surpassed the value of $ 24, taking the steps assumed in the course of the latest analysis.

In fact, after a brief initial consolidation around 22 dollars, the price of the cryptocurrency has grown to touch the current value and seems to want to compare itself with the first resistance target of 25.7 dollars.

Polkadot’s Last Movements (DOT)

Currently, as of 18:00 today, August 16, 2021, Polkadot is at $ 24.7 (up + 11.7%) and boasts a market capitalization of $ 24,324,489,456, with trading volumes in net. increase.

The cryptocurrency still remains in ninth place among the most traded in the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Updated price forecasts

The price of Polkadot (DOT) is clearly heading for a good rally, based on the latest technical signals and the weekly and monthly chart. Even exceeding the Fibonacci level of 61.8%, which was around $ 23.4, there do not seem to be any other significant obstacles to reaching $ 25 in the very short term.

Subsequently, the cryptocurrency will be able to measure itself against the aforementioned resistance level of $ 25.7.

Loading... Advertisements

The next value, before the second resistance at $ 27.5, is represented by the $ 26.8 threshold.

The bearish scenario for Polkadot would instead foresee a first correction below Fibonacci 61.8% and then a further decline even to the main support of $ 21. A further drop to over 20 dollars would in effect indicate a trend reversal capable of bringing the price back to the lows of the first days of August 2021.

The latest support, in the absence of other technical data, would be at $ 15.5, one of the last values ​​recorded before the rebound this month.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

Keep reading

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: