Still don’t have the COVID vaccine? These are the dates and venues for stragglers in CDMX – El Financiero

The government of Mexico City announced this Friday morning the new dates to vaccinate against COVID-19 lagging people.

At a press conference, the director of digital government of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation, Edward Clarksaid that care for people who do not have their first or second dose or reinforcement will be Tuesday, April 5 to Friday, April 8.

He specified that the headquarters They will be the following, the same as in previous weeks:

Weapons Room (Iztacalco)

First dose for those over 18 years of age (Astra)

Second dose for those over 18 years of age (Astra)

Reinforcement for people aged 18 and over (Astra)

CENCIS Marina (Coyoacan)

Reinforcement for people aged 18 and over

First and second dose to young people from 15 to 17 years old

First and second dose to young people aged 12 and 13 with comorbidities

Second dose of Pfizer, Sinovac and Astra

CDMX will spend Holy Week at a green traffic light

Eduardo Clark also reported that Mexico City will continue for two more weeks in the green color of COVID traffic light.

“We are going to continue at the green traffic light for two more weeks, the notification arrived yesterday and we have the very good news that we left zero points out of 40 for the first time in the entire pandemic, that is, we do not have any indicator that is not at minimal risk. , no infections, no hospitalizations, no deaths, “said the official.

The indicators are in a record lowhe added.

The head of the capital’s government, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced that this is the last specific conference on COVID-19 in CDMX, although on Fridays the health issue will continue to be reported in general, and the coronavirus will be discussed if it returns to be necessary.

“It’s I think our last conference on COVID. In any case, we are going to allocate Fridays to health issues, to health in your life, and to different health actions, but today is already the last particular COVID conference, unless there is something else. We knock on wood,” he explained.