Still fear for Omicron, European stock markets in decline. Diasorin is saved in Milan

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – In the aftermath of a recovery session after the black Friday of the markets, the European stock exchanges return to lose altitude and travel downwards, with fears of a lower efficacy of the vaccines on the new Omicron variant. The first reassurances came from South Africa about a “mild symptomatology” in the new cases, but the words of the CEO of Moderna in an interview with the Financial Times have rekindled concerns about the fourth wave. In fact, Stephane Bancel said that current vaccines could be much less effective with the new variant and it could take several months to modify and adapt the vaccines against the new variant.

Thus, the FTSE MIB in Milan, the CAC 40 in Paris, with inflation rising month and year and household consumption down, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 in Madrid, the AEX in Amsterdam and the Ftse 100 in London. Even the Asian squares are bad, with Tokyo down despite the better-than-expected unemployment figure (down to 2.7% in October) and weak Chinese markets, despite the recovery in manufacturing activity (the November figure rose from 49.2 to 50, 1 points).

The macroeconomic agenda has plans inflation in November of the Eurozone (the first reading was + 4.1% on an annual basis, + 2% without the more volatile goods such as energy and food) and also of Italy (the previous estimate was + 3%, +1 , 1% for core inflation).

In Milan, pharmaceuticals are leading, with Leaonardo in the queue

In this climate of uncertainty, sales on the Ftse Mib are generalized, only pharmaceuticals are saved with Recordati and above all Diasorin among the best. Telecom also rises, while the game of the Kkr offer is still open and the indiscretions of the French media speculating on the role of Xavier Niel, founder and first shareholder of Iliad. At the bottom of the Leonardo list and also Exor, on Investor Day, Stellantis and Cnh Industrial.

Euro rises above 1.13 dollars, greenback looks to the Fed

The dollar it loses slightly on the euro with the exchange rate at just over 1.13 and always signals a context of tighter financial conditions in the United States than in Europe. The minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting, in fact, highlighted an aggressive stance to stop inflation. In particular, the euro returns above the threshold of 1.13 dollars to 1.1327 (from 1.1270 on the eve of closing). It is also worth 128.17 yen (128.14), while the dollar-yen is equal to 113.15 (113.72).

Oil goes down again, gold goes up

Oil, which yesterday had risen above 71 dollars in the WTI, is down, after having filed the worst session (-10%) since spring 2020 on Friday. loses 2.67% to 68.08 dollars while Brent loses 2.86% to 71.34 dollars. Gold rose to more than 1790 dollars an ounce.

Consensus on the Bund, the spread widens

The Bund has increased support, due to the uncertainty raised by the variant Omicron , despite the reassurances on the danger lower than what was feared at first. The yield on the ten-year German government bond thus fell to -0.313%. The spread between the yield of the Bund and that of the Italian BTp of the same duration, which pays 0.984%, it widened to 130 basis points.