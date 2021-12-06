Still first at the US box office, the Disney magic continues

The enchantment of the Disney animated film Encanto does not end, the film leads the US box office for the second week.

Encanto: a scene from the animated film

The US box office continue to reward Encanto, the new production Disney retains the first position in the ranking, grossing another 12.7 million receipts which bring the animated film to a total of 58 million. As our review of Encanto reveals, the film tells the story of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a lively city, in a wonderful and enchanted place called Encanto. The magic of Encanto has given each child in the family a unique power, from super strength to the power to heal. Everyone except Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, may be her extraordinary family’s last hope.

Ghostbusters: Legacy is stable in second position with a collection of 10.3 million dollars which leads it to exceed 102 million overall in three weeks. Expectations exceeded for Jason Reitman’s film, which continues to capture the attention of the general public. Here is our review of Ghostbuster: Legacy, which continues the saga by telling the story of a single mother and her children who move into their grandfather’s house and soon discover her connection with the Ghostbusters.

Position unchanged also for the picturesque House of Gucci by Ridley Scott, still third with a collection of 6.7 million and a total of over 33 million. Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Iron bring to the cinema the story of the Gucci family and the murder of Maurizio Gucci by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. Discordant opinions from critics, but great curiosity on the part of the public.

In fourth place we find the debut of Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers, a special Christmas song that opens with a box office of $ 4.1 million in 1,700 screens and scores an average of $ 2,411 per room.

Fifth is the cinecomic Marvel Eternals, which collects another 4 million which bring it to a total of 156.5 million overall. Here is our review of Eternals, which tells the story of a group of ancient beings who watch over the human race. In the super cast Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Kit Harington.