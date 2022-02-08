Still increases for petrol and diesel. The green “self” at 1.81 euros / liter, the highest price in almost 10 years

Stop at distributors increasingly expensive for motorists. The findings of the ministry for economic development record a new adjustment to the petrol and diesel price lists. The green in self mode is now sold on average to 1,819 euros per liter, 2.2 cents more compared to the previous week. Uphill too the price of diesel which, with an increase of 2.3 cents has exceeded 1,690 euros per liter. In the “served” mode, the price of petrol is in many cases over 2 euros per liter. For green, those registered today are the highest prices since October 2012 while for diesel the price is the highest since March 2013. In the last year the cost of a full tank for a small car has increased by around 16 euros.

Over the past year, the cost of oil has grown by 50%. However, the cost of crude oil does matter only for about a third of the final price. Beyond 60% of the price ends up in taxes (fixed excise duties of € 0.72 and VAT of 22% which, in absolute values, increases with the increase in the overall cost). The rest roughly goes into refining, transportation and distribution costs.