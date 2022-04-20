Still no decision made by Xavi Simons

PSG will meet Angers this Wednesday evening as part of the 32nd day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats (Canal Plus Offbeat – 9 p.m.). The capital club can win its tenth French championship title in its history if they win against the SCO and at the same time, OM must not win on their lawn against FC Nantes. For this match, the Parisians will have a revamped team with nearly nine absentees including Marco Verratti, Lionel Messi or Presnel Kimpembe and Neymar Jr. With this reduced workforce, Mauricio Pochettino will have to deal with young titis and doubles. A real fan favourite, the future of Xavi Simons is a subject that is hugely discussed by fans. Most of them would like to see the Dutch youngster extend his stay in the French capital, but the latter is highly courted by many European clubs.

Nothing new for Xavi Simons

As journalist Santi Aouna revealed earlier today, the Parisian titi (out of contract on June 30, 2022) is being tracked by Barça or Bayer Leverkusen even if the capital club is “optimistic” on the future of his player. But The Team explains in his edition of the day that an extension is certainly under study but no decision has yet been taken by the player who could thus be offered an opportunity to show himself tonight against the Angevins.