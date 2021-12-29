still no offers 48 hours from the deadline

The “case” of the Salerno. What will happen to the club? The future is very uncertain for the team that plays in Serie A and entrusted to the Trustees from the beginning of the season.

Salernitana, no offers yet

The deadline, at least for completing and signing an agreement for the transfer of ownership, is set at December 31st. Once this has expired, the future of the company would be compromised bell team.

There are two days to December 31st and according to the last ones and according to what Sky Sport explains they would not be there concrete offers.

Salernitana, only two possible ways on the table

At the moment there are only two realities interested and that could save the club at the last minute. According to Sky, on the one hand there is one local consortium which is headed by a group of entrepreneurs in the area. On the other side there is instead the foreign consortium or a group of investors from Luxembourg, whose candidacy a few days ago had been rejected.

The Luxembourgers, however, would be willing to offer around forty million in total (Lotito’s initial request was 70 million).

Salernitana, what are the times for the possible transfer of ownership

In order not to compromise the permanence of the club any investors must send to the Trustees, by 31st, (who have the task of temporarily managing the club and managing the sale of Salernitana a pec, a deposit equal to 5% of the purchase and guarantees of solidity. Last but not least the demonstration of having no connection with the previous property Lotito. The Trustees they will then have to examine everything and give any ok but times are really tight.

