still not pay the fine to Johnny Depp

A few months ago, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp All eyes were stolen after participating in a mediatic divorce trial.

At the time, the actor was the winner of the instance, which indicated a sentence of fifteen million dollars in compensation to her ex-husband, while Depp would have to deliver two million as compensation.

However, as soon as the result came to light, the legal team of the protagonist of Aquamana explained to the judge that Heard would not have enough money, for this reason, before the law he declared bankruptcy.

As indicated by various international media, on July 21, the actress’s legal team filed an appeal request to the result of the trial, which seeks to nullify it.

“We believe that the court made errors that prevented a fair verdict and in accordance with the First Amendment. Therefore, we are appealing the verdict”, says the document from Amber’s lawyers according to Marca.com.

“The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr Depp believes this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and get back on their feet. But if Ms Heard is determined to pursue litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr Depp will file a concurrent appeal to ensure the Court of Appeal considers the full record and all relevant legal issues.”, declared a source to the CNN chain on behalf of the actor, based on what the medium indicated. Time.

Was he shopping?

The artist who claims to be bankrupt has been seen by many Internet users buying clothes, however, they have cataloged the stores through which she circulates as “cheap”. The foregoing, because the images that appear on networks, place it in T. J. Maxxa department store chain that sells at prices generally lower than other similar major stores.