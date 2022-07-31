Entertainment

still not pay the fine to Johnny Depp

James4 hours ago
A few months ago, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp All eyes were stolen after participating in a mediatic divorce trial.

At the time, the actor was the winner of the instance, which indicated a sentence of fifteen million dollars in compensation to her ex-husband, while Depp would have to deliver two million as compensation.

However, as soon as the result came to light, the legal team of the protagonist of Aquamana explained to the judge that Heard would not have enough money, for this reason, before the law he declared bankruptcy.

As indicated by various international media, on July 21, the actress’s legal team filed an appeal request to the result of the trial, which seeks to nullify it.

