Still photos of the Volkswagen ID.BUZZ: finally we discover the interior

A few days ago we showed you an unusual sighting for one of the prototypes of Volkswagen ID.BUZZ. The strange circumstances made us think of an agreed marketing operation, as it also appears today. Another example of the German electric minibus was photographed in an “unattended parking lot”, but the strangest thing this time the lucky ones on the spot were able to photograph the interior as well.

Regardless of how they did it, we can enjoy the details of the passenger compartment for the first time, on which there was actually a lot of curiosity. The setup looks pretty classic, with seating for fiveand the obvious possibility of folding the rear seats to increase the load space.

We note the solution of mezzanine, to create a single flat bottom with the backrests. This is because the seats cannot collapse into the floor, as happens in other vehicles, probably due to the presence of the battery. The dashboard is also worth a look, seen in the distance, as it was more covered in the closer photos.

The side view confirms what is seen from the rear, and also allows a glimpse of the footboard to get on board, as well as offering a look at the design of the rear doors. Also interesting is the presence of folding tables on the backrests of the front seats.

The seats have a dual color scheme, with what appears to be a combination of leather and fabric but, unlike the ID.4, they don’t feel very containing. Finally, the dashboard is certainly not a novelty for those who know Volkswagen electric cars, as it has the exact same configuration, with the small display with the instruments behind the steering wheel, and the larger one in the center, with the usual shape with cut corners. In the lower part of the last photo we also see a more hidden detail: the typical pedals with the play-pause symbol.





