“Still positive, I can’t explain. Alvarez is the most important in Argentina”

“I’m sad because I work to play for the national team, but I have to live in this situation: I have to try to stay calm and wait for January to see if I will be back in the squad “. Alvarez? He is playing well and scoring. With Martinez Quarta we talk a lot about it with Burdisso, we told him that he is the most important player at the moment in Argentina and we teased him a bit to try to bring him here to Florence. Competition from Juventus? Everyone wants it, it’s a complicated issue, but it depends on him and his family “.