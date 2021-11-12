“Still positive, I can’t explain. Alvarez is the most important in Argentina”
The amazement for the call received and then withdrawn by the Argentina national team despite its positivity to Covid-19, and the interest from its Fiorentina for the compatriot Alvarez: talked about it to ESPN the purple attacker Nico Gonzalez.
“It’s incredible, I’ve been positive for 18 days and locked in the house, I don’t even explain it myself. I thought it would be a maximum of 10 days, as happens to others, I don’t really understand. Let’s see when I can recover and get back on the pitch. The doctors don’t tell me anything, they wait for me to deny me to send me to Rome to do the checks and come back. I’m vaccinated, double dose. I had no symptoms, just a little cough, no fever – it’s unbelievable because the night before I was drinking mate with my parents and they weren’t infected. “
Nico Gonzalez pushes for Alvarez in purple
“I’m sad because I work to play for the national team, but I have to live in this situation: I have to try to stay calm and wait for January to see if I will be back in the squad “. Alvarez? He is playing well and scoring. With Martinez Quarta we talk a lot about it with Burdisso, we told him that he is the most important player at the moment in Argentina and we teased him a bit to try to bring him here to Florence. Competition from Juventus? Everyone wants it, it’s a complicated issue, but it depends on him and his family “.