Still problems for AMD, the company must run for cover: urgent update

The thin line between the solutions to the (many) problems and the obvious (as many) vulnerabilities is very red. Red as an alarm that can be read in the folds of the latest updates from AMD, an acronym for Advanced Micro Devices, a Californian multinational (Sunnyvale) holding a nice hot potato.

When graphics driver updates arrive from GPU hardware manufacturers they are generally greeted with a good deal of enthusiasm. Some users are looking forward to the potential support for games and applications, functionality or pure FPS that a new package can provide.

But in this case skepticism and concern prevail: others, in fact, look suspiciously at the updates, afraid that the release may cause more problems than it solves. The latest security bulletins from AMD have now shown the importance of keeping their drivers up to date Radeon, to support the safety position and graphics capabilities.

27 driver-level safety results. And 18 serious vulnerabilities

The latest batch of common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) released by Team Red covers an impressive 27 driver-level security outcomes, including 18 high-severity vulnerabilities. Not a few. Unintentional privilege escalation, DLL hijacking, and arbitrary code execution are among the problems caused by the security flaws of AMD, which is perhaps worse off than Intel. Hackers and cyber criminals, in fact, could exploit these exploits to cause impacts on users ranging from compromising information to complete data loss.

READ ALSO >>> Vodafone entices its former customers: just a few hours to activate the super promo

Fortunately for AMD Radeon users, many of these problems have been solved by the latest driver versions from the well-known US company. Starting with Radeon 20.7.1 and Radeon 21.Q1 Enterprise driver packages. AMD has successfully mitigated most of these safety concerns, including all 18 high-severity CVEs. These releases and their ability to address associated security issues are a great case for end users to review and consider driver updates based on more than just the efficient processing of data and images by their GPUs.

READ ALSO >>> Galaxy S22 prices revealed? Samsung’s choices between confirmations and surprises

But the situation cannot be considered rosy, given the high gravities. Recently discovered security vulnerabilities aren’t limited to just the product line AMD’s Radeon. The registry highlights more than 70 vulnerabilities spanning all generations of processors EPYC from AMD and Wi-Fi, SSDs and processors from Intel, including the Pentium, Celeron, Atom and Xeon product lines.

Security issues were discovered and reported thanks to several researchers and organizations, including the vulnerability expert Ori Nimron, the developer of cybersecurity products CyberArk Labs and many others. According to AMD bulletins, any AMD GPU user running Radeon Software version 21.4.1, Radeon Pro Software version 21.Q2 Enterprise driver or later, should be updated and protected from reported exploits. Red alert, therefore. Like that fine line of a solved problem that could hide others.