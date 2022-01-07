still the best-selling car in the segment



The new Lancia Y debuts: price and features

Let’s open the article with the words of Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand, who declares: “2021 was another record year for the Lancia Ypsilon. After four generations, more than 3 million units sold, of which more than 2 million reserved for women, over 35 special series, our fashion city car is confirmed as the leader of its segment in Italy and remains the second best-selling car ever in the market”.

Registrations in 2021 were in all almost 44,000 (43,735 to be exact), up by almost 2% compared to last year; the Lancia Ypsilon fashion city car par excellence continues to dominate the B segment, confirming itself, for the third consecutive year, as the best-selling car in its category, as well as the second best-selling car ever on the market. It is the Lancia model of records for the Turin brand, the secret of people’s great love for this car lies in the ability to remain relevant, always managing to respond to the new needs of its customers, both in terms of technology, safety, style and sustainability.

Lancia Ypsilon, the 2021 model year

With the new MY 2021 just launched, Lancia Ypsilon presented itself with a new look, new trim levels and a renewed engine range, starting with the new 3-cylinder Firefly Hybrid engine, combined with a 12-volt electric motor and a lithium battery that reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The new Lancia Ypsilon is also the car most loved by Italian women since previous generations, we have always emphasized this. It has a lot of appeal for women, and this is confirmed by the fact that the Italian women who have chosen it exceed 2 million, thanks also to important partnerships such as the most recent with Alberta Ferretti, a brand with which Lancia has so much in common, we talked about not many weeks ago.

The success of Lancia Ypsilon over the years: an unprecedented story

In 1985, Lancia Ypsilon was the first utilitarianto bring style and elegance to the small town segment, being conceived as the first design car in this segment. A car recognized as the perfect vehicle for city driving, an elegant, feminine, fashionable car; Lancia Ypsilon was immediately defined as the small flagship, thanks to the offer of contents previously reserved exclusively for higher class cars, especially inside the passenger compartment. To give an example, some models have in fact been offered in the range with interiors in alcantara, others with a glass sunroof, not to mention the electric windows and many other unique elements that we can define as premium cars.

The birth of Lancia Ypsilon

A car that we all know, famous throughout the world, the Lancia Ypsilon was born as an ‘everyday’ car, with a touch of Italian style and a taste for beautiful and well-made things, mixed with a pinch of typical craftsmanship. of our beautiful country. Over the years, the various special series with which Lancia Ypsilon has presented itself on the market have in fact recounted a style that encompasses many different aspects of the female universe in a single dress, but with some common factors: elegance, Italian style, innovation and sustainability. The success of Lancia Ypsilon it is destined to continue over time, unabated.