Still troubles for the Scamacca family Nonno Salvatore after a fight enters a bar armed with a knife: arrested – Corriere.it

from Rinaldo Frignani

The dispute in Serpentara. The man, 62, also reacted against the officers but was disarmed and handcuffed

Still trouble for family members of Gianluca Scamacca, 22 years old, striker of Sassuolo and of national team, who took the field just a few days ago in match conther Northern Ireland to Belfast. The grandfather Salvatore, 62 years old, been arrested from the police last Friday a Serpentara: after quarreled with a man, walked into a bar of the neighborhood to look for it armed with a knife And drunk.

The owner of the restaurant, located in via Don Giustino Maria Russolillo, called the police who immediately intervened: Scamacca reacted to the agents before being disarmed and handcuffed. been arrested for threats and public official resistance.

Last summer Emiliano Scamacca, 45, father of the Roman footballer, former PSV Eindhoven, was instead arrested in Trigoria for having created havoc in the sports center of Rome by damaging street lamps and parked cars, claiming payment of a sum of money. The son had played in the past in the yellow and red youth teams.