Sports

Still troubles for the Scamacca family Nonno Salvatore after a fight enters a bar armed with a knife: arrested – Corriere.it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

from Rinaldo Frignani

The dispute in Serpentara. The man, 62, also reacted against the officers but was disarmed and handcuffed

Still trouble for family members of Gianluca Scamacca, 22 years old, striker of Sassuolo and of national team, who took the field just a few days ago in match conther Northern Ireland to Belfast. The grandfather Salvatore, 62 years old, been arrested from the police last Friday a Serpentara: after quarreled with a man, walked into a bar of the neighborhood to look for it armed with a knife And drunk.

The owner of the restaurant, located in via Don Giustino Maria Russolillo, called the police who immediately intervened: Scamacca reacted to the agents before being disarmed and handcuffed. been arrested for threats and public official resistance.

Last summer Emiliano Scamacca, 45, father of the Roman footballer, former PSV Eindhoven, was instead arrested in Trigoria for having created havoc in the sports center of Rome by damaging street lamps and parked cars, claiming payment of a sum of money. The son had played in the past in the yellow and red youth teams.

November 18, 2021 (change November 18, 2021 | 11:41)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Juventus danger: the Premier at the ‘Stadium’ for Vlahovic

2 weeks ago

Spain 1-0 Sweden: 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Final result and commentary on the match

4 days ago

Maradona’s cars and other precious objects up for auction

2 weeks ago

Italy, here are Mancini’s 28 squads for Switzerland and Ireland: Tonali is back and first call for Pobega

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button