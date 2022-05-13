Still unreleased, Netflix’s The Gray Man already has a spin-off planned for Chris Evans

The next original movie Netflix, The Gray Man, is one of the most anticipated releases of this summer, and the biggest bet of the streamer in its history. With a continuing drop in subscribers, Netflix hopes that the $200 million it spent on the ambitious project run by the brothers Joe and Anthony Russoknown for his work in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, have positive results.

The film (which opens in July), will see Ryan Gosling back on the big screen for the first time since first-man in 2018, starring as Court Gentry, a CIA agent who is forced to go on the run after uncovering some dark secrets of the agency. In The Gray Man we will also see Anne of Arms like Dani Miranda already Chris Evans, as Lloyd Hansen, a former colleague of Gosling’s character who seeks to assassinate him. However, still far from the premiere and in the absence of a trailer for the film, it seems that Netflix already has confidence in the film, since it has ordered a prequel for Evans’ character.

Ryan Gosling behind the scenes of The Gray Man (Netflix)

According to the magazine Empireit would have been confirmed that a action movie prequel by the Russo brothers, centered on the character of Lloyd Hansen (Evans), who is described as a “psychopathic mercenary”. Taking this into account, the choice of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (the writers of dead pool) for the project it seems naturally perfect. Both are currently attached to write the movie, with very few details known at this stage. It was also confirmed that a direct sequel to The Gray Man is within the possibilities, with the Marvel writer, Stephen McFeeley, currently writing the project and Gosling set to return.

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans on the exclusive cover of Empire, to promote the Netflix action thriller

With the Russo brand behind these projects, we can understand why Netflix is ​​pinning so much hope on the exciting action thriller the duo co-wrote. Christopher Marcus Y McFeelybased on the novel by Mark Greeney. After all, with your market in such a delicate state, what better bet than one that includes those responsible for one of the 2 most successful films in the history of the world box office.

However, it is not yet known if the russo brothers they have plans to return for the sequel. The Gray Man is scheduled for a limited theatrical release beginning July 15, and will then be will premiere on Netflix on July 22.

