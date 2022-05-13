Entertainment

Still unreleased, Netflix’s The Gray Man already has a spin-off planned for Chris Evans

The next original movie Netflix, The Gray Man, is one of the most anticipated releases of this summer, and the biggest bet of the streamer in its history. With a continuing drop in subscribers, Netflix hopes that the $200 million it spent on the ambitious project run by the brothers Joe and Anthony Russoknown for his work in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, have positive results.

The film (which opens in July), will see Ryan Gosling back on the big screen for the first time since first-man in 2018, starring as Court Gentry, a CIA agent who is forced to go on the run after uncovering some dark secrets of the agency. In The Gray Man we will also see Anne of Arms like Dani Miranda already Chris Evans, as Lloyd Hansen, a former colleague of Gosling’s character who seeks to assassinate him. However, still far from the premiere and in the absence of a trailer for the film, it seems that Netflix already has confidence in the film, since it has ordered a prequel for Evans’ character.

