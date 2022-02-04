Still wishes for your death / On Italia 1 the film with Jessica Rothe

Still wishes for your death, first TV on Italia 1

Still wishes for your death it goes broadcast on Italia 1 starting at 21.30 today, February 4, 2022. This is a really interesting first TV produced in 2019 by Blumhouse Productions. Written and directed by Christopher Landon, son of Michael, the father of the most beloved in the world in the long series ‘A house on the prairie’, the test of the young director is largely overcome, a filmmaker who is taking the cautious steps of success through films high voltage as in this case.

In the cast, as in the first film, the lead role, Tree Gelbman, is entrusted to Jessica Rothe, truly a young talent who, especially in ‘La la land’, alongside Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, has achieved full success. We also remember Rothe in ‘Everything I want, with Dakota Fanning,’ All My Life, soon to the cinema, yet another leading role for an actress who debuted in 2007 with ‘The Last Keepers – The last witches’ , horror was his written destiny. At his side Israel Broussard, many of you will remember him in ‘Bling Ring’ directed by Sofia Coppola, but other films testify to the rise of this performer born in the deep American South such as’ First love is never forgotten ‘,’ All the times I’ve written I love you ‘directed by Susan Johnson, also in the cast of the first film with Rothe.

Still wishes for your death, the plot of the film

Let us dwell on plot from Still wishes for your death. Managing time loops in the best possible way is not easy, but if you succeed you can save your life. Ryan Phan knows it well, who manages to revive after being killed by a man with the mask of a child who hides his facejust when, together with his faculty friends, he completed the study of a reactor.

Each of the group of friends relives their own loop, as Tree Gelbman wakes up in Carter’s room to discover that the murder that happened in the first film against his friend was not at the hands of Lori. Journeys in time loops therefore allow children, even if they are always in danger, to experience experiences that are at the limit of the incredible. Together they find themselves prisoners of a loop that they created during the tuning of the algorithm being refined and from that specific loop they will plan a strategy to survive.

The video of the trailer “Still wishes for your death”

