Stillwater Girl, a solid thriller starring Matt Damon

What is particularly striking is the excellent writing of the protagonist character Bill Baker, a multifaceted man capable of revealing decidedly unexpected emotional sides with which it is easy to empathize. The performance of Matt Damon is very remarkable, helping to make the figure of Bill Baker human and stratified to the right point. As well as the public’s interest in the story, the film itself also grows at a distance: after an initial part in which he struggles perhaps a little ‘to fuel, “The Girl from Stillwater” becomes more and more exciting and engaging as the minutes go by.

Presented out of competition at the last Cannes Film Festival, the film also has the good work of the accompanying cast on its side, among which we can mention the not simple performance of Abigail Breslin in the role of the daughter of the protagonist.

Another thriller coming out this week is “Beast”, Michael Pearce’s debut that arrives in our cinemas about four years late from its first screenings at international festivals. The story takes place on the Island of Jersey, among the inhabitants shocked by the a succession of brutal murders whose modus operandi recalls the infamous “Beast of Jersey”, which terrorized the island of the English Channel between 1960 and 1971. The protagonist is a young woman of 27, Moll, who tries to free herself from a family and a community that suffocate it under the weight of their conservative values. One night he meets Pascal, a free-spirited stranger whom he falls madly in love with: however, when the body of a girl is found on the island, the fourth in a series of victims of the same rapist, Pascal becomes the main suspect in Moll’s family. and the entire community.

The setting is the most interesting element of this feature film, which alternates curious and fascinating passages with other decidedly more obvious and didactic moments. a photograph capable of making the most of the relationship between human beings and the surrounding landscape. To underline that the protagonist is played by the good Jesse Buckley, an actress who had surprised many with her excellent and not simple performance in “I’m thinking of ending it here », Charlie Kaufman’s latest fascinating feature film.