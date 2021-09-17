Stillwater Girl at the cinema with Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin

September 9th arrived in Italian cinemas The Stillwater Girl, the new drama starring Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin and directed by Tom McCarthy, the director of The Spotlight case which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Director and an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival, The Stillwater Girl tells the story of Bill Baker (Matt Damon), an Oklahoma worker whose life is turned upside down by the murder charge against his daughter Allison. The man thus leaves for Marseille, on the trail of the murder, where he meets the actress Virginie, with whom he falls in love. His new life, however, is endangered by the obsession with exonerating his daughter. If you are curious to see The Stillwater Girl, here is a preview of a clip of the video, exclusively for ELLE, but be careful to inform you in time which is the nearest cinema where to go and see it.



Watch the clip of The Stillwater Girl exclusively for ELLE.it

