Stillwater girl film Tom McCarthy Matt Damon

A powerful and dramatic film that embraces the idea of ​​family, forgiveness and unconditional love. A Mediterranean noir born on the wave of Camilleri and Jean Claude Izzo’s passion for detective stories that Oscar winner Tom McCarthy, the one of “The Spotlight Case” he decided to shoot in Marseille, however, managing to tell about contemporary America and the evils of justice. Carrying him on his shoulders is another Oscar winner of the caliber of Matt Damon who we find in the role of a jobless oil rig worker, who drags his life in Oklahoma after years polluted by drugs and alcohol abuse. His idea is to recover the mistakes of the past and to rebuild a relationship with his daughter Allison (played by Abigail Breslin, nominated for an Oscar). So he goes to visit her in Marseille where the girl is sentenced to serve a nine-year sentence for the murder of her girlfriend Lena, a crime for which, however, she proclaims herself completely innocent.

Loading... Advertisements

The girl identifies a new element that could allow her to reopen the process and pushes her father to contact the lawyer again. But when the lawyer downplays the value of this evidence, Bill decides to go it alone and take the reins of the investigation into his personal mission.

He will have to contend with language and cultural barriers, until he finds help in an unexpected friendship with a French actress and her little daughter.

In short, the girl from Stillwater, arriving in Italian cinemas from 9 September and of which we present an exclusive preview clip here, is a thriller of defective joints and difficult choices, attempts at redemption and unexpected opportunities where to win over everything are the most visceral and intimate feelings, perfectly embodied by Matt Damon’s clear gaze.