Stillwater Girl, with Matt Damon, review

Someone will sooner or later have to take the trouble to write a praise of Matt Damon. The Stillwater Girl (Stillwater, 2021) could be the right opportunity to do so, so da celebrate the qualities of an actor who has reached fifty years of age in his full maturity, with his precise and minimal acting, without the stylistic and chameleonic virtuosity of a Leonardo DiCaprio or a Christian Bale, much less striking, closer to the dry interpreters of the Hollywood cinema of the past.

And for this very reason, unlike more celebrated colleagues, able to embody deeply American characters, which in their features are able to represent the character of a country and to synthesize it symbolically. Let’s think about The Martian, in which he is the pioneer who even colonizes another planet, on which he brings the industrious optimism, the sense of adventure and irony that are the cornerstones of a certain way of being American. An actor who manages to blend adequately in genre cinema (the Jason Bourne saga, in which, however, he never has the metallic air of a James Bond) and, at the same time, capable of consciously reflecting on his own classicism, investigating its limits and moving beyond them. In movies like Hereafter by Clint Eastwood, in which he touches the supernatural, or moving in the openly experimental territories of an abstract and enigmatic work such as Gerry by Gus Van Sant.

The Stillwater Girl, by the increasingly talented Tom McCarthy, author of the Academy Award The case Spotlight and the underrated Timmy Frana, offers him an unforgettable character, built on the measure of his acting means. Bill Baker is an ordinary man from deep America, originally from Oklahoma, oil worker, a life spent digging holes in the country, widower, former alcoholic, absent father of Allison (Abigail Breslin), with whom he has very tense relationships.

To the point that his daughter, in order to get rid of him, preferred to go to study in France, in Marseille. It is there that we see the protagonist arrive: after a very short time we understand that this is just one of his many trips in the last five years, to visit the daughter, convicted of the murder of another student with whom he had a relationship (clear the similarities with the case of Amanda Knox, also at the basis of some controversies after the film’s passage to the Cannes Film Festival). Abigail has always pleaded innocent. And when Bill learns of the existence of a guy who would have bragged about the unpunished murder of a girl, like a perfect American undertakes a DIY investigation which promises to be very difficult, in a country of which he does not know the language, habits, culture.

So far The Stillwater Girl it could be the typical thriller in which the American hero in a foreign land, moved by the granite force of affection, solves an impossible case. But Tom McCarthy, author of a millimeter screenplay with Marcus Hinchey, Noé Debré and Thomas Bidegain (Jacques Audiard’s usual collaborator, who helps to avoid any stereotypical representation of local “color”), has all other ideas.

In fact, the film veers in another direction. Bill, looking for someone who can help him overcome language and cultural barriers, meets Virginie (Camille Cottin), actress mother of an adorable (and credible) eight-year-old girl, Maya (Lilou Siauvaud). Bill stays in France, gets a job, doesn’t lose hope of being able to do something for his daughter, but at the same time, next to that new, unexpected family, he regains a sense of himself. And he imagines, he so believer, that God wanted him, in accordance with a founding American myth, to offer him a second chance, to finally become the husband and father he never managed to be.

For once, the two hours and twenty of duration of The Girl of Stillewater they are absolutely necessary, to touch all the themes of a layered film, linear in style like its protagonist, without formal upsurge, attentive to the need for a clean and essential diction. The film is reminiscent in some ways of Clint Eastwood’s best cinema, for that ability to sculpt characters marked by the weight of guilt and destiny, strong and determined yet intimately fragile and doubtful. And when, as happens in some of his films, we see too many American flags waving, we understand that the drama has now been accomplished, in a story that, through a story that cannot know a happy ending, says something about contradictions, limits, and also the greatness of the American spirit.

After the long ride through Bill’s sentimental story, which is also the way the film tells the confrontation between two civilizations and the ability of a man to surpass himself, The Stillwater Girl he finds the thriller again, arriving, let’s say, at the solution of the case. But the thriller is problematic and praised, and the solution does not solve anything, rather it breaks the remaining illusions and forces all the characters, the father, the daughter, the new French family, to confront their own wounds, broken dreams and impossible happiness.

“Can’t you go back?”Abigail asks her father. “I can’t, but that doesn’t change things, it was good all the same”Replies Bill. With a maturity, a disenchantment, the dramatic awareness of feel now a stranger even in their own land, which constitute the very discreet lesson of a film with an adult vocation, which finds the ideal interpreter in the proud and normal face of Matt Damon.