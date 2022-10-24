“Stillwater” the movie with Matt Damon that has several similarities with “The Secret in Their Eyes”

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is an American citizen living in Oklahoma, a traditional worker who seems to understand the rules of life around him. But soon we see that things are not so simple for him.

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is an American citizen living in Oklahoma, a traditional worker who seems to understand the rules of life around him. But soon we see that things are not so simple for him in Stillwater. Bill has to travel to Marseille, France, to visit her daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) who has been in prison for five years and still has half a sentence left, accused of having killed the girl who lived with her. Bill is willing to do anything to prove her innocence, but the winds are not in his favor and he doesn’t know where to turn.

But Bill meets a woman named Virginie (played by Camille Cottin, the actress from Ten Percent) with whom he will establish a friendship. Bill, Virginie, and her little daughter, Maya, will form a small family that lives together while looking for a way to prove Allison’s innocence. Bill must adapt to his days in France while he tries to understand a new world that may imply a greater danger as he goes deeper into the illegal investigation that he is carrying out. The film is a mixture of a police plot with an intense drama, distributed in both genres in equal parts, moving between the believable of both and with a very free inspiration in real events. But watch out, because there seems to be more than one influence on this movie directed by Todd McCarthy.

Let us remember that Todd McCarthy has an extensive career as a director, screenwriter, producer and actor, being his most famous film spot light (2015) the Oscar-winning film that dealt with the pedophilia cover-ups by the Catholic Church exposed by The Boston Globe investigation. McCarthy has an eclectic career, but here he throws himself into an intense and surprising drama, which although it is a great movie seems to have taken a couple of scenes and ideas from The Secret in Their Eyes (2009) the film by Juan José Campanella starring Ricardo Darín and Soledad Villamil. The enormous success of this Oscar-winning Argentine film allows us to believe that the screenwriters of Stillwater they kept it in mind. Coincidence or not, the stadium scene and what happens at another time -and which we will not advance- show very remarkable similarities.

Matt Damon is very good in his leading role, because of his way of speaking but also of behaving, moving and connecting with others. The working-class father from Oklahoma contrasts nicely with the intellectual and progressive actress from Marseille. A good police plot focused on a drama like this achieves a lasting effect. The film shows this obsession of a man who not only wants to save his daughter but also pay the guilt of his past, hoping that at the end of the road all things will end well. The film premiered in hbo max.

Stillwater can be viewed exclusively by hbo max.

